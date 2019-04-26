CHESTNUT HILL, MA – NOVEMBER 10: Boston College Eagles defensive end Zach Allen (2) gets past the offensive line. And tries to do some damage in the backfield. During the Boston College game against Clemson at Alumni Stadium on November 10, 2018 in Chestnut Hill, MA. (Photo by Michael Tureski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The New England Patriots knocked it out of the park with their first-round selection of N’Keal Harry, but they’re not done yet. As of this posting, the Patriots are scheduled to make three selections in Round Three of the 2019 NFL Draft. This is a deep draft class and the Patriots should be able to grab some immediate contributors, and perhaps the quarterback of the future.

Possible New England Patriots Round Three NFL Draft Fits

Max Scharping

If the Patriots don’t select a tackle in the second round, then they’ll need to add one in the third. Based on the players likely to be available, Northern Illinois tackle Max Scharping should be the easy choice. Scharping has the versatility to play both tackle positions and was one of the most durable players in college football. He’s earned First-Team All-MAC honors for his work as a blocker and didn’t allow a single pressure when lined up against first-round pick Brian Burns.

The reason a player like Scharping is projected to be available in the third is that he’s a subpar run blocker. While he’s adept at stopping pass rushers, the Northern Illinois product loses his technique when asked to push guys out of the way. Additionally, he sometimes oversells against speed and leaves himself vulnerable to inside moves.

Run blocking is important, but pass blocking ability should be the priority when your quarterback is entering his age-42 season. Sharping has the experience necessary to backup Isaiah Wynn and Marcus Cannon and noted offensive line guru Dante Scarnecchia can iron out Scharping’s technique issues.

Zach Allen

The Patriots could use more help on the edge, and they could turn to a local product to fill the void. Boston College’s Zach Allen is one of the smarter defensive linemen in the draft, as the film shows an advanced ability to diagnose a play and close a hole. He’s great at getting in the backfield as evidenced by his 40.5 career tackles-for-loss and has a non-stop motor and never gives up on plays.

Allen isn’t the most athletic specimen in the world and isn’t a guy with the speed to regularly chase down plays from behind. That said, he’s good at setting the edge and eating up space for others to make plays. New England’s defense asks for their defensive linemen to be selfless and occupy space, and Allen is great at doing that. He probably won’t start as a rookie, but he has the skill set required to be a valuable rotational piece.

Will Grier

Nobody likes to talk about it, but Tom Brady won’t play forever. New England is likely to select a potential heir to the throne, and there aren’t many better fits than West Virginia quarterback Will Grier. Grier is a cerebral quarterback capable of sensing pressure in the pocket and getting the ball to the right guy. He generally takes care of the football and is reportedly a team-first player and leader.

Grier still is something of a project, as his arm itself leaves a lot to be desired. While he can generally put the ball wherever he wants it, he doesn’t have the arm strength to consistently throw the ball in tight windows. He also doesn’t throw well on the move, but that’s not too big of a deal in New England’s offense.

Grier’s a great developmental prospect who can sit behind Brady for the next few years and possibly take over when Brady retires. New England should have plenty of time to evaluate whether or not Grier can be the quarterback of the future.

Honorable Mentions: Ryan Finley, Miles Boykin, Blake Cashman, Vosean Joseph, Charles Omenihu, Amani Hooker

