NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – APRIL 25: A video board displays an image of N’keal Harry of Arizona State after he was chosen #32 overall by the New England Patriots during the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots 2019 NFL Draft class has officially been decided, as Bill Belichick and company looked to add some talent to continue this unparalleled streak of sporting dominance. As is custom, New England traded all over the board and ended up making 10 picks

First round, 32 nd overall: N’Keal Harry , wide receiver, Arizona State

overall: , wide receiver, Arizona State Second round, 45 th overall: Joejuan Williams , cornerback, Vanderbilt

overall: , cornerback, Vanderbilt Third round, 77 th overall: Chase Winovich , linebacker, Michigan

overall: , linebacker, Michigan Third round, 87 th overall: Damien Harris , running back, Alabama

overall: , running back, Alabama Third round, 101 st overall: Yodny Cajuste , offensive tackle, West Virginia

overall: , offensive tackle, West Virginia Fourth round, 118 th overall: Hjalte Froholdt , guard, Arkansas

overall: , guard, Arkansas Fourth round, 133 rd overall: Jarrett Stidham , quarterback, Auburn

overall: , quarterback, Auburn Fifth round, 159 th overall: Byron Cowart , defensive lineman, Maryland

overall: , defensive lineman, Maryland Fifth round, 163 rd overall: Jake Bailey , punter, Stanford

overall: , punter, Stanford Seventh round, 252nd overall: Ken Webster, cornerback, Ole Miss

New England Patriots 2019 NFL Draft Grade: 9.1/10

New England Patriots 2019 NFL Draft Review

The Best Player: N’Keal Harry

Bill Belichick does not believe in selecting wide receivers in the first round. Since becoming head coach back in 2000, the Patriots are the only team to not use a first-round selection on a pass-catcher. However, Belichick makes exceptions for special players, and N’Keal Harry is a special player.

Need played a role in this selection, but there’s no denying Harry’s game-breaking ability. The Arizona State product is a physical player capable of lining up all across the formation. He’s a master at winning contested catches and is a dangerous tackle-breaking open field threat. He’s never truly covered and has the ability to make a game-breaking play every time he touches the ball.

Harry’s not the fastest player in the draft, but he doesn’t need to be. Harry will probably serve as the teams’ primary perimeter receiver but can also align as a “big slot” in the middle. He’s basically a hybrid between Anquan Boldin and Kenny Golladay, and his presence will be a welcome addition in New England.

Oh, and Tom Brady seems excited to have him in town.

Glad to have you N’Keal. Big things ahead, excited to work with you. https://t.co/5npgwhRDS5 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 26, 2019

The Head-Scratcher: Jake Bailey

The Patriots traded up to draft a right-footed punter in the fifth round. That is all sorts of weird for a wide variety of reasons. For one, the Patriots tend to trade back and only move up if they really believe in a player. Jake Bailey probably wasn’t going anywhere. Also, Bill Belichick has never employed a right-footed punter as head coach of the Patriots. Lastly, the Patriots typically don’t make picks in the fifth round, as they typically trade out of the round.

The Patriots already have a good punter in Ryan Allen, but investing a fifth-round pick implies that New England thinks Bailey can be a sizable upgrade. Either Jake Bailey is the second coming of Ray Guy or this was a massive reach.

The Surprise: Damien Harris

Damien Harris is a good player deserving of a third-round selection. What is surprising is that New England is the team who selected him. The Patriot already have an abundance of running backs in Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead, and James White. Michel was a first-round pick last year and figured to be the lead back with White coming in on pass-catching downs and Burkhead serving as a change-of-pace back.

Harris doesn’t bring much to the passing game, so he’ll probably serve as Michel’s primary backup. He’s not a bad player, but they could have gotten a serviceable backup in the later rounds and used the 87th pick to select a rotational player at a more important position.

The Steal: Chase Winovich

Chase Winovich is not the steal of the Patriots draft, but was one of the biggest steals in the entire 2019 NFL Draft. Winovich was the best player on a Michigan defense which also featured 12th overall pick Rashan Gary. While Gary is the superior athlete, Winovich is a superior football player.

Winovich is a perfect fit in this defense. Per Pro Football Focus, Winovich’s 109 quarterback pressures since 2017 was the fourth-most in college football. Additionally, he has the awareness and strength to play contain against the run. He’s not the flashiest player in the world, but he’s a pure technician capable of doing anything asked of him. New England has found their long-awaited heir to Rob Ninkovich.

Most Likely to Turn Heads During Training Camp: Jarrett Stidham

Using N’Keal Harry again is boring, so let’s look at the newest heir to Brady’s throne. Jarrett Stidham entered the 2018 season as one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation but torpedoed his value with a subpar season. New England is hoping that Stidham can bounce back from his underwhelming campaign and develop into the quarterback of the future.

Stidham’s best-case scenario is 2019 is to usurp Brian Hoyer for the backup role, but that’s still a long shot. Tom Brady should play for another three years, so New England has time to evaluate what they have in the fourth-round passer. One way or another, all eyes will be glued on the former Auburn quarterback.

The Rest

Adding a second-round cornerback might seem odd considering the depth at the position, but Joejuan Williams is a perfect fit for the defense. Williams is a massive cornerback set to thrive in a Brandon Browner or Patrick Chung role. There’s no such thing as too many good cornerbacks, and the starting quartet of Williams, Stephon Gilmore, J.C. Jackson, and Jason McCourty ranks up against any in the league. Gilmore is the unquestioned starter, but the other three will split time based on matchup.

Yodny Cajuste would have been the steal if it weren’t for the Winovich selection. New England needed a tackle behind Marcus Cannon and Isaiah Wynn, and Cajuste is a perfect fit for the job. Cajuste has the footwork and hand usage to justify a second-round pick. He’s a road grader in the run game and can easily hold his own as a pass protector. There are a few technique flaws with Cajuste, but it’s nothing Dante Scarnecchia cannot fix. Cajuste fell down the draft board due to knee and quad injuries, but he can immediately contribute as New England’s third tackle if he can stay healthy.

Hjalte Froholdt has one of the most interesting stories in the NFL. Initially from Denmark, Frohodt spent the previous three seasons as Arkansas’ starting guard. With Joe Thuney hitting free agency at the end of the season, Froholdt should have the inside path to being 2020’s starting left guard.

Maryland defensive lineman Bryon Cowart is a versatile lineman capable of playing any spot along the defensive line. While he’s best suited for interior work, he played as both an end and a tackle in college. The fifth-round pick should battle for one of the final depth spots along the interior.

From an athletic standpoint, Ken Webster is a perfect fit for the New England Patriots. His 5’11” height fits New England’s standards while his broad jump and vertical jump numbers tested in the 96th and 98th percentile, respectively. Webster’s on-field production doesn’t match his athleticism, but he stands a shot to make the roster as a special teamer.

