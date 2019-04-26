MOBILE, AL – JANUARY 26: Quarterback Drew Lock #3 of Missouri of the North Team rolls out on a pass play during the 2019 Resse’s Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on January 26, 2019 in Mobile, Alabama. The North defeated the South 34 to 24. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins solidified their defensive interior with Christian Wilkins, but they still have more work to do in order to build their roster. The Dolphins enter Day Two of the NFL Draft with two selections, one each in the second and third round. Additionally, the Dolphins have four picks in the final four rounds which they could package to move up for the right prospect.

Miami Dolphins Day Two Mock Draft: Grabbing the Quarterback

Mock One

Second Round: Trade Up for Drew Lock, QB

The Dolphins passed on a quarterback in the first round but still have the opportunity to get one of the top passers in the draft class. Missouri quarterback Drew Lock is an unpolished product and would have been a reach in the first but is definitely worth a second-round selection. The 6’4” quarterback has an absolute cannon of an arm and has improved in each and every year of his collegiate career. His accuracy is still inconsistent and he’s a little too confident in his arm, but he has the makings of an NFL quarterback.

The Dolphins currently hold the 48th pick in the draft, but it’s hard to imagine him falling further than the Denver Broncos at 41. In this scenario, the Dolphins surrender their second-round pick and a 2020 third-rounder to move up to the 40th overall pick.

Third Round: Max Scharping, OT

Now that you have a franchise quarterback, you better make sure to protect him. Based on the talent likely available, Northern Illinois offensive tackle Max Scharping is the best candidate to provide that protection. Scharping is a highly-decorated player capable of lining up at both tackle spots and even playing a bit of guard. He’s remarkably durable and a standout in pass protection.

Scharping isn’t the best run blocker and sometimes sells out against speed, but he’s a great value in the third round. He won’t be an All-Pro, but he can be a Week One starter opposite Laremy Tunsil.

Mock Two

Second Round: Cody Ford/Dalton Risner/Jawaan Taylor

The Dolphins don’t get their quarterback of the future in this scenario, but they still need to build up an offensive line which ranked 31st in pass blocking efficiency, per Football Outsiders. Cody Ford, Dalton Risner, and Jawaan Taylor are all still on the board despite all having first-round potential. Taylor is a top-15 prospect with knee issues, but the other two don’t have red flags associated with their plummet.

It might be a cop out to list three names, but Miami needs to invest in their offensive line. With a run of wide receivers expected near the top of the second round, at least one of these players should be available when Miami is on the clock. All three are more than capable of improving the line, so any one of these three would be a good pick.

Third Round: Trayvon Mullen

The key to a good defense in 2019 revolves around stopping the pass, so the Miami Dolphins invest in yet another member of the secondary. Xavien Howard is one of the better young cornerbacks in football and Minkah Fitzpatrick can excel as a defensive chess piece, but Miami still needs to find another starting cornerback.

Trayvon Mullen has the potential to be that guy. He has ideal height (6’1”) and weight (199 pounds) for the position to complement his physical style of play. He’s good at breaking up passes and engaging his receiver within five yards of the line of scrimmage. While he’s not built for elaborate coverages, he’s a good “in your face” type corner who could add physicality in Miami’s secondary.

Honorable Mentions – Second Round: Erik McCoy, Jaylon Ferguson, Deebo Samuel, Elgton Jenkins, Rock Ya-Sin

Honorable Mentions – Third Round: Will Grier, Ryan Finley, Vosean Joseph, Miles Boykin, Connor McGovern

