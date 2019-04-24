Here is my last mock draft before one of the most anticipated and unpredictable drafts in recent memory.

Please contact me on Twitter (@max_mcauliffe) with any questions.

First Round:

1. Cardinals

Quinnen Williams, IDL

2. 49ers

Nick Bosa, EDGE

3. Redskins (via Jets)

Kyler Murray, QB

4. Raiders

Josh Allen, EDGE

5. Buccaneers

Ed Oliver, IDL

6. Giants

Rashan Gary, EDGE

7. Jaguars

Jawaan Taylor, OT

8. Lions

Greedy Williams, CB

9. Bills

Montez Sweat, EDGE

10. Bengals

Devin White, LB

11. Bengals

Andre Dillard, OT

12. Packers

T.J. Hockenson, TE

13. Dolphins

Jonah Williams, OT

14. Falcons

Brian Burns, EDGE

15. Jets (via Washington)

Clelin Ferrell, EDGE

16. Panthers

Cody Ford, OT

17. Giants

Dwayne Haskins, QB

18. Vikings

Garrett Bradbury, IOL

19. Titans

Marquise Brown, WR

20. Steelers

Devin Bush Jr., LB

21. Seahawks

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S

22. Ravens

N’Keal Harry, WR

23. Texans

Chris Lindstrom, IOL

24. Raiders

Byron Murphy, CB

25. Eagles

Nasir Adderley, S

26. Colts

Christian Wilkins, IDL

27. Raiders

Joshua Jacobs, RB

28. Chargers

Jerry Tillery, IDL

29. Browns (via Seahawks)

DeAndre Baker, CB

30. Packers

Johnathan Abram, S

31. Rams

Amani Oruwariye, CB

32. Patriots

Noah Fant, TE

