Here is my last mock draft before one of the most anticipated and unpredictable drafts in recent memory.
Please contact me on Twitter (@max_mcauliffe) with any questions.
First Round:
1. Cardinals
Quinnen Williams, IDL
2. 49ers
Nick Bosa, EDGE
3. Redskins (via Jets)
Kyler Murray, QB
4. Raiders
Josh Allen, EDGE
5. Buccaneers
Ed Oliver, IDL
6. Giants
Rashan Gary, EDGE
7. Jaguars
Jawaan Taylor, OT
8. Lions
Greedy Williams, CB
9. Bills
Montez Sweat, EDGE
10. Bengals
Devin White, LB
11. Bengals
Andre Dillard, OT
12. Packers
T.J. Hockenson, TE
13. Dolphins
Jonah Williams, OT
14. Falcons
Brian Burns, EDGE
15. Jets (via Washington)
Clelin Ferrell, EDGE
16. Panthers
Cody Ford, OT
17. Giants
Dwayne Haskins, QB
18. Vikings
Garrett Bradbury, IOL
19. Titans
Marquise Brown, WR
20. Steelers
Devin Bush Jr., LB
21. Seahawks
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S
22. Ravens
N’Keal Harry, WR
23. Texans
Chris Lindstrom, IOL
24. Raiders
Byron Murphy, CB
25. Eagles
Nasir Adderley, S
26. Colts
Christian Wilkins, IDL
27. Raiders
Joshua Jacobs, RB
28. Chargers
Jerry Tillery, IDL
29. Browns (via Seahawks)
DeAndre Baker, CB
30. Packers
Johnathan Abram, S
31. Rams
Amani Oruwariye, CB
32. Patriots
Noah Fant, TE
