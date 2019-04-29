Did the Patriots draft Brady’s successor?

AUBURN, AL – SEPTEMBER 15: Jarrett Stidham #8 of the Auburn Tigers looks to pass against the LSU Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick drafted a quarterback higher than he did a season ago. Tom Brady is entering the final year of his contract and will be 42 in August. He is the only player left in the 2000 NFL Draft. When Belichick drafted Jimmy Garoppolo in 2014, the Patriots hadn’t won a Super Bowl since 2004. After drafting Garoppolo Belichick said we all know Brady’s age and contract situation. However, after that Brady really stepped his game up and has won three Super Bowls and had Garoppolo traded away. This time may be different, though, because I don’t see Brady playing until he’s 50.

What will drafting a QB mean for Brady?

FEBRUARY 5, 2019 – BOSTON, MA: New England PAtriots Tom Brady waves the Super Bowl trophy and salutes the fans on Boylston St during the rolling rally. (Staff photo by Nicolaus Czarnecki/DigitalFirst Media/ Boston Herald)

Belichick drafting Jarrett Stidham is planning for the future post Brady. He knows Brady has at least three seasons left, and they’re needs to be a plan at the position whether Brady likes it or not. Brady I’m sure will not give any hint the his job could be taken. Look at how many Super Bowls he’s been too. If anything it would motivate Brady to play at the highest level and not drop at all. The slightest drop from Brady would be the signalling the end is near for thr future Hall Of Famer.

They aren’t going to draft the next Brady but they could draft the next Garoppolo. Maybe Stidham could be the next Jimmy G, we won’t really know until we see him in games during the preseason. It’s a fact that Danny Etling will either be traded or remain on the practice squad. It’s clear he wasn’t ready for the NFL when he was drafted last year. I’m sure Stidham will be anxious and nervous to get started. But if he paid attention when Garoppolo was traded he’d know that Brady never sits the bench and plays hurt constantly.

I’m hoping for some competition like we saw between Garoppolo and Brady. Belichick had a decent draft planning for the future and getting Brady some talent at the receiver position. It will be interesting to see how this plays out. Does Brady show Stidham the ropes at being a good quarterback? Or does he give him the Garoppolo treatment and let him learn on his own?

Share this:

Related

View the original article on