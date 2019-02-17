In the middle of December last year the Boston Globe wrote whether it is the end of a dynasty for the Patriots? An unthinkable defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers was what prompted that question. The Boston Globe thought that the 9-5 defeat was an embarrassment to the incomparable record of the Patriots.

The uncharacteristic defeat prompted another Globe writer to ask whether this was the same Patriots team as the previous year. And yet come 3rd February the Patriots had won another Super Bowl for their bulky trophy cabinet. Once again it was their year, as it always is.

The Patriots are touted for another strong season in 2019 as they have retained the shape of their squad. In the last ten years the Patriots’ odds have opened at 10/1 as favourites. They are the bookmakers’ favourites to win the Super Bowl LIV too. Additionally, key players returning from injury will have an added benefit for the team.

The case of Stephen Anderson

You have to look no further than the Patriot’s tight end Stephen Anderson’s view of the massive gap that is there between the Patriots and the rest of the league. He knows that The Patriots are on the top and then comes the rest of the thirty-one teams in NFL. Having played for Houston Texans he has seen the difference in class with his own eyes.

For Houston he played in thirty games and racked up impressive statistics. He caught thirty-six passes for 435 yards two of which were touchdowns. His Patriots’ career however has been jarred with injuries and he hasn’t played a single minute last season. And yet he claims that he has improved many times by just watching quality players like Travis Kelche and Ebron.

Tom Brady’s influence

The most decorated player in the Patriots’ history Tom Brady’s contribution to this team goes beyond what he offers on the pitch. Off it too he is a perfect role model for younger players to look up to. The 41 year old Quarterback has been carrying this team on his shoulder for quite some time now and has won a record six Super Bowl while at it.

Mental strength is what separates a good player from a great player. Brady’s performances were a bit off last year but his professional attitude, and sheer motivation to win pushed this Patriots’ squad towards victory in the Super Bowl LIII.



An inevitable team

The Patriots have retained the size of their squad and on top of that Jeremy Hill’s return from injury will further strengthen them. It might seem like they have found the formula for reaching the Super Bowl final. Their presence in the final has become a norm in recent times.

They seem to have this belief ingrained in them that no matter what they are the best team in the country. It is that sense of inevitability that inspires brilliant performances game after game and year after year.

