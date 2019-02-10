Edelman’s Origin

What I really want to do in this article is to take a look at Julian Edelman’s Hall of Fame (HOF) chances. But in order to do so, it’s important to start at the beginning. As many know, Edelman actually started out as a Quarterback. To start his college career, he attended the College of San Mateo, where he threw for 14 touchdowns and rushed for 17 more, a school record. The next step in his journey was Kent State.

Edelman Playing Quarterback at Kent State

Starting each of his three years, Edelman threw for a total of 30 touchdowns, but 31 interceptions. Despite his poor passing performance, his running stood out. He rushed for a total of 22 touchdowns at Kent State, 13 of which came in his final season. When it came to the NFL Draft, Edelman was drafted 232nd by the New England Patriots.

From Edelman to Minitron

As we all know, Edelman turned into a Wide Receiver/Punt Returner once he was drafted. While he made a name for himself returning punts and kicks for big gains here and there, Edelman wasn’t really a known receiver for his first four seasons. He put together a total of 714 yards and 4 touchdowns in his first four seasons. Then Wes Welker left, and everything changed. In Edelman’s fifth season, he put together a phenomenal 1056 yards and 6 touchdowns, totaling more than his previous four years combined. That postseason, Edelman put up an 84 yard game and an 89 yard game.

It was this season that Edelman earned a new nickname from Tom Brady: Minitron.

Canton, Ohio

It would take far too long to dissect every one of Edelman’s seasons in detail – he’s been that great and important. But when you look at what he’s done, especially in the postseason, you can’t help but be in awe. Sure, he’s had the GOAT passing to him for basically his entire career, but that doesn’t take away from what he’s done. Edelman ranks 2nd in both postseason receptions and yards only behind the great Jerry Rice. He also is known to be one of the most clutch receivers, if not players, in the history of the sport, and he has a Super Bowl MVP on top of it all! So is it far-fetched and crazy to say he should be in Canton, Ohio? My answer to that question, is no.

Pro Football Hall of Fame – Canton, Ohio

I strongly believe that when Edelman’s career is over, he should become a Hall of Famer eventually. The postseason stats are there. The rings are there. The Super Bowl MVP is there. And most importantly, the trajectory is there. The way Edelman is used and his work ethic have me believing that he can play two more years at this same level. With Brady all but confirming that he’ll play until he’s 45 years old, I see no reason why Edelman can’t strengthen his career enough to one day land in Canton.

