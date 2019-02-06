The Patriots will have a new defensive coordinator for 2019

News story: In a move that has been widely anticipated for weeks, the Patriots are moving towards adding Greg Schiano to their coaching staff, with @globejimmcbride reporting it will be as defensive coordinator. https://t.co/kTGYIP0h03 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 6, 2019

The New England Patriots will have a new defensive coordinator for the 2019 season. According to the Boston Globe, Greg Schiano will take that role. The Patriots didn’t have a defensive coordinator for 2018 as Brian Flores was the defensive play caller. With Flores now the head coach of the Miami Dolphins it was rumored for weeks that Schiano would take the role as defensive coordinator. Schiano has been friends with Belichick for a long time. Schiano coached Belichick’s son Steve at Rutgers. He also coached Devin McCourty, Jason McCourty, and Duron Harmon.

Greg Schiano has famailarity with the coach and some players on the team

Belichick as always supported Schiano and called him a great coach.

“I think Greg’s a tremendous coach, I’ve learned an awful lot from him. Had the opportunity to spend a lot of time with him when he was at Rutgers. … He’s one of the very best coaches in our profession. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Greg and the way he runs the program and the job he does.” Belichick said this around the time reports came out about Schiano’s connection with the Penn State scandal involving Jerry Sandusky.

Devin McCourty once called Schiano a tougher coach then Belichick. After him hinting about retirement during Super Bowl week it’ll be interesting to see if McCourty decides to play next season under Schiano. “Toughest coach I’ve ever played for. I don’t know, maybe I should say Bill because then he might feel better and think he’s tougher on us. I don’t know if this will get me in trouble, but I’m going go to go with Coach Schiano.” McCourty said in 2014 on NESN Live.

His brother Jason McCourty also called Schiano a tough coach to play for when McCourty got here last off season. “He can be a tough guy to play for but the one thing you’re always going to respect about Coach Schiano is the way that he worked.” Jason McCourty said at the time. Schiano comes to a championship environment with familiarity with the coach and some of the players. He could be also here to groom Steve Belichick who is a coach to become the defensive coordinator someday.

