Danny Amendola reunion with Tom Brady?

Danny Amendola could be on the move again. The Dolphins could be moving on from the wide receiver who is owed $6 million next season. Amendola didn’t have a great season with the Dolphins, only having 59 receptions for 575 yards. His last season with the Patriots he had 61 receptions for 659 yards. With the Patriots coming off another Super Bowl title they might consider bringing him back. He was a massive playmaker in the playoffs for the Patriots. Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett, and Cordarrelle Patterson are free agents ,which means there could be room to sign Amendola.

Amendola’s best shot at winning is with the Patriots

Amendola knows the Patriots offense and has good chemistry with Brady and Edelman. If they added Amendola and brought back Hogan and Dorsett they’ll have a pretty good wide receiver core. If Edelman is covered well during games you could expect Amendola to step up and make the big play. It would be a lot better than they had this year when they won the Super Bowl. They wouldn’t need to bring back Josh Gordon regardless if he gets reinstated. They can replace him with Danny Amendola.

Amendola left New England because of money issues. Amendola told Mike Reiss that Belichick is known for not paying his players and wanted to do what was best for him. ” I understand Bill [Belichick] runs a tight ship, and he hasn’t been known to pay his players, really. I understood that I gave money back to him so I could play for him and play for my teammates and fulfill my side of the contract, and at the end of the day, I had faith that he was going to give me an opportunity to stay.” Amendola said to Reiss last year. He won’t, however, have a good season with a bad quarterback who can’t give him the ball.

Brady is the only quarterback that can do that consistently. Also, give him the best opportunity to score too. It’s also his best shot at winning another championship and adding a ring to his collection. His stats went down from New England to Miami. they can go up again if he comes back.

