The Patriots love being counted out. From 2001-2004 the Patriots were counted out and the underdog most of the time. They don’t do their talking during the week, they talk on Sundays when it counts. This season is somewhat the same as they are underdogs again in the AFC Championship. People are talking and not giving the Patriots credit like Max Kellerman, who continues to bash Brady and say he doesn’t throw into tight windows. He’s clearly not watching the same game. Kyle Van Noy told Zolak and Bertrand on 98.5 The Sports Hub he should stick to boxing.

They’ll be ready to play on Sunday

Tom Brady loves when people talk bad about him and the Patriots. They listen to what people say and prove on Sundays that they are wrong. Brady said yesterday at his press conference that he doesn’t think about being the underdog too much. “If you’re not motivated this week, you’ve got a major problem. This is the week where you shouldn’t have to put anything extra in. This is what it’s all about. You sign up every chance you get to play in the AFC Championship game. I don’t care where, when, time, cold, weather, rain, blood, don’t matter.”

Devin McCourty talked earlier in the week about when people think of the Patriots they think of the early 2000 teams and the two other Super Bowl teams. But every year is different and a new season. They hear that people say this team isn’t as good as the early 2000 teams. This is the first time since 2014 they are underdogs, but according to them it doesn’t matter. It’s a different team than the last time they played in Kansas City. Patrick Mahomes is still a young quarterback who isn’t used to being in big games. Andy Reid doesn’t have the best luck against Bill Belichick and Tom Brady.

