The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams are set to square off in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday. Many talking heads have questioned the legitimacy of this Patriots team and whether or not they have what it takes to pull out a victory on Sunday. After watching the Patriots pull off two huge wins against the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs, it is clear they can win it all. New England has played great recently, but they will have their work cut out for them this Sunday. Here is how the Patriots can defeat the Rams on Sunday.

If Tom Brady and the Patriots want to bring home their record sixth Lombardi Trophy, they will need to continue their solid play. Throughout the playoffs the Patriots have been outstanding in all three facets of the game. Bill Belichick‘s team will need to continue their strong play, especially in these specific areas, if they want to come out with the win.

The Offensive Line

The Patriots offensive line has been nothing short of stupendous over the last two games. Tom Brady has been sacked a grand total of zero times to this point in the playoffs. This isn’t due to a lack of talent on the other side either. New England has faced two good pass rushing teams in the Chargers and Chiefs.

The offensive line will certainly have their work cut out for them this week though, going up against the likes of Aaron Donald, Ndamukong Suh, and Dante Fowler. There’s too much talent on the Rams defensive line for the Patriots to double team anybody and still keep Brady upright. It will be important for guys like Trent Brown and David Andrews to handle their business and try and to at least slow down the Rams pass rush.

Effectiveness of James White

James White has turned himself into one of the best pass catching backs in the NFL. He has been absolutely sensational this year, and has really stepped it up in the playoffs. White will need to continue his recent streak of hot play this Sunday if New England wants to effectively move the ball.

Having White as a security blanket for Brady is going to be crucial due to the Rams defensive front. The Rams are also lacking a little bit at linebacker. This is key because White has been taking advantage of linebackers all season. If White can get one on one with linebackers in space it’s game over for the Rams.

Limiting Todd Gurley

Todd Gurley was something of a non factor in the NFC Championship Game. However this means nothing for the Super Bowl. Gurley is now back to full health after nursing a leg injury late in the season. The Patriots will need to watch for Gurley in both the passing and running game. It is likely that Kyle Van Noy will be tasked with keeping an eye on Gurley in the passing game.

Van Noy had arguably his best game as a Patriot in the AFC Championship game in Kansas City. He was flying around the field putting hits on the quarterback and snuffing out multiple screens. Gurley will surely test Van Noy’s limits in coverage this Sunday. Van Noy will obviously be up to the task in such a big game, and he has proven himself more than capable of causing headaches for opposing offenses.

Last Word

This Sunday’s Super Bowl is sure to be an excellent game between two top notch teams. It is a matchup of experience and talent versus youth and athleticism. Beating the Patriots is no easy task, but the Rams have the talent to do so. With that being said the Patriots will be fine as long as the play like they have played in their last two games. Keeping Brady upright is the biggest key to victory this Sunday. As evidenced by the last two games, a clean pocket for Brady results in a dominant offense.

In addition to the offense, the defense will have to be on their toes all night long. The Rams have an explosive offense and it will be a tough task to limit them. It will be incumbent upon the front seven to hold Todd Gurley in check in both the run and pass game. Expect Kyle Van Noy to really step up and cause problems for Los Angeles all game long.

