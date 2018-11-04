Two weeks after a nasty knee injury forced New England Patriots running back Sony Michel out of the Week Seven game against the Chicago Bears, the young rookie has made progress towards a return to the turf but is apparently still questionable for the game against the Green Bay Packers. Needless to say, his potential absence won’t make or break the game, but it could push the Patriots to utilize their passing skills more than usual.

New England Patriots Won’t Have To Rely on Sony Michel Against Green Bay Packers

Let’s say Michel does suit up Sunday night. Before the game against Chicago, Michel ran for nearly or more than 100 yards and a touchdown in three consecutive games. Coming off an injury like his, with two weeks of rest and a few practice sessions, it seems unlikely that he’ll rush for his typical gains. Best case scenario, it’s far more likely that he’s used on occasional early down runs.

Video: Sony Michel relays he feels “very fortunate” to have a chance to return to action after his knee injury Oct. 21. He hopes that return comes Sunday. pic.twitter.com/q1e7WtgFS7 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 2, 2018

Speaking to reporters after practice on Friday, Michel said he felt “pretty good” after his injury. “You’re going to go through times when it’s not going so good. You’ve just got to keep fighting, keep pushing. That’s life.”

Head coach Bill Belichick spoke on Michel’s injury and his dwindling availability of running backs earlier in the week, saying “That’s one of the things we’re going through. But it’s a consideration, and I’d say it’s a concern.”

No Michel Doesn’t Spell Doom for New England

Michel was on pace for a 1,000-yard rookie season, a line that is still within reach if he does hit the field soon. Still, the Patriots have been productive at the rushing position even without him. James White is on pace for a prolific season, racking up nearly 500 receiving yards, just over 200 rushing yards, and eight total touchdowns.

Leading the AFC in receptions? That's running back @SweetFeet_White. pic.twitter.com/GRVTs24pGw — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 3, 2018

White’s dual-threat abilities have been a nightmare for most opposing defenses this year. Green Bay happens to have one of the lower ranked rushing defenses in the league. Of course, football isn’t just a numbers game. Considering White has been used as a receiver for the majority of this season, if Michel can’t play, the official “run game” will fall on the shoulders of Kenjon Barner. Barner, in four games, has rushed for all of 18 yards.

I don’t doubt that White will be effective in the rushing and receiving game. If anything, I think like most teams, the Packers will likely have some trouble containing him. Still, the Patriots options are more limited without a productive runner like Michel. White hasn’t been shown to be a power runner. His “sweet feet” may break some (or many) ankles, but his strengths lie elsewhere on the field.

Last Word on New England Patriots Rushing Game Against Green Bay Packers

Should Michel take the field against the Packers, don’t expect much production out of him. The team will likely take their time reintroducing him to field action, instead opting for the multitool capabilities of White. However, if White can’t contribute straight down the middle through the defensive line, the Patriots ground game could be largely non-existent against the Packers, instead leaving most of the responsibility to Tom Brady and the team’s scrappy group of wide receivers.

After all, this game isn’t about ground action. It’s about two of the league’s best quarterbacks facing off for what is likely the last time. Two of the most prolific passers in the game facing off in an epic shootout, each armed with a more than capable pool of receivers. For more on the potential of New England’s receiving threats this week, check out Stephen McGuire’s piece.

Embed from Getty Images

The post New England Patriots Sony Michel Still Questionable Against Green Bay Packers appeared first on Last Word on Pro Football.

Related

View the original article on