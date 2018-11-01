A Good Sunday Night Match-up This Week

Sunday Night Football this week should be entertaining. The Green Bay Packers travel to Foxborough to take on the Patriots. The Patriots are coming off a win over Buffalo where they didn’t really get things going until the second half. The Packers are coming off a loss to the Rams and fell to 3-3-1. Comparing Tom Brady to Aaron Rodgers is interesting. Brady is so far ahead of him in pretty much everything. He’s won five Super Bowls while Rodgers has only won one Super Bowl. Brady has thrown 504 touchdown passes while Rodgers has only thrown 326. Brady’s thrown for 68,359 yards and Rodgers has thrown for 40,785. Brady clearly is the better quarterback and it’s not even close.

Brady Is So Much Better Than Rodgers

Rodgers falls into the Drew Brees category in my opinion until he wins more Super Bowls. Brady does more with less talent than any quarterback ever. Brady did have some nice things to say about Rodgers on WEEI “Even for me, I watch his game and it makes me want to get out there and practice and improve because I think he’s so phenomenal with how he manages himself in the pocket. His ability to throw the football is unlike anyone in probably the history of the league. So it’s just pretty awesome to watch.” He is a great quarterback like Drew Brees but he’ll never be on Tom Brady’s level without championships.

Brady takes his game to another level. From the way, he prepares to the way he performs on the field. There is so much work that goes into being the best at the position which Brady has nailed. Brady isn’t going to answer who he thinks the greatest quarterback of all time is because he has too much class for that. He will though give credit to every player he faces. He is no Peyton Manning either until he at least wins another Super Bowl. But Brady? There’s no way Rodgers will ever catch up to Brady.

