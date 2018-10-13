THE ROOKIE RB

New England has two outstanding RBs. First, there is Sony Michel, who’s knee issue during training camp led him to miss all of the preseason. Michel’s play this year has improved each game since week 2, where he averaged just 3.4 yards per carry. Each week that number grew, along with his confidence.

Against the colts on Thursday Night Football, the rookie’s average jumped up to a solid 5.4 yards per carry. New England’s first round pick is starting to show he is a special player. He is a more patient runner now, allowing his lineman to set up their blocks. He also is learning from an experienced teammate, a great pass catching back that will improve his game even more.

These two backs are perfect for each other and Sony is on the rise.

THE EXPERIENCED RB SHARING HIS KNOWLEDGE

James White’s play allowed New England to keep their heads above water without Edelman for the first four games this year. White has become Tom Brady’s most reliable target. As a running back, White leads the team in receptions(32) and receiving touchdowns(4) with another rushing score. While leading the Patriots with 5 Touchdowns, White is also averaging a career best 4.8 Yards per carry.

As well as James White has played thus far, he has also been Sony Michel’s mentor. Any question at practice or in a game, James is there to answer the youngster, and help him in any way. Despite both playing the same position, James White unselfishly is grooming the first round pick. White’s knowledge of the Patriots system allows Michel to soak up every bit of information he gets.

New England is facing its toughest challenge thus far, under the bright lights of Sunday Night Football against Kansas City. James White has played on much bigger stages, at an MVP level. He will prepare Sony for his biggest game as a pro, knowing New England’s RBs could carry the load Sunday Night.

TWO HEADED RB ATTACK

Sony Michel could have the Football in his hands a lot Sunday night. Both RBs will be heavily involved, trying to win time of possession against a KC team that can light up the score board. When you have two running backs like White and Michel, the Patriots should lean on the ground game and keep Patrick Mahomes on the sideline.

Super Bowl hero James White and first round pick Sony Michel are sure to be one of the NFL’s most lethal running back tandems. White has been the most important player through the first 5 weeks, while teaching his fellow running back everything he knows.

Rookie Sony Michel’s arrow is pointing straight up. He’s adjusted to the difference from college to pro ball. Patriot fans are watching Michel turn into a star, some doubted him, while others like myself believed he could be the best RB drafted this year. Even with the slow start, there is plenty of time left for Michel to be in the conversation for rookie of the year. He’s done nothing but improve each week. He also has the opportunity to pick James White’s brain everyday. The Rookie’s ceiling couldn’t be higher.

New England has had great RB committee’s before, but this season Tom Brady might be playing with the best RB tandem of his career. Which is high praise for these two young running backs, considering past Patriot greats like Corey Dillon and Kevin Faulk.

Make sure you follow us on twitter @BosSportsExtra. These backs need a nickname, because they are going to be very special playing together. Leave us you’re ideas on our Twitter or Facebook page.

Share this:

Related

View the original article on