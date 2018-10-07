The Pats are right where they need to be

The Patriots at this point are just where they should be. After an average September the Patriots are 3-2 after their win on Thursday Night Football. Now, all their attention is on the red-hot Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes has been unstoppable to start the season. He’s thrown for fourteen touchdowns to just one interception. In his five games as a starter, he’s 5-0 with a 64.7 completion percentage. He’s also thrown for 1,484 yards.

His biggest test is a week from today on Sunday Night Football as the Patriots take on Kansas City at home. The question is- what can the Patriots do to stop Mahomes?

How the Patriots match up with Mahomes

Mahomes was impressive against Denver’s defense in week 4. He knew he had to get rid of the ball quickly and make plays. According to ESPN Stats and Information, Mahomes threw for 192 of his 304 passing yards while outside of the pocket.

The Patriots rushing defense ranks 21st in the NFL through five games giving up 21.6 points per game. They’ve also given up 570 yards on the defensive side of the ball. The rushing offense for the Patriots and Kansas City are both tied at six in the AFC. Kansas City scores 36.2 points per game rushing the ball, according to NFL.com. They also have 145 total points rushing the ball, and 452 yards.

Comparing Kansas City and New England

On the receiving side, Kansas City ranks fifth in the AFC with 1,200 yards. Mahomes has been so consistent connecting with his weapons on the field all season. He threw in the back of the end zone after getting hit twice in the week four win over the Denver Broncos.

The Patriots gameplan going into this game is to get to Mahomes to make him get rid of the ball quickly. For Mahomes that should be easy considering he has great chemistry with tight end Travis Kelce, who has 307 yards and three touchdowns this season. Patriots defensive line should also watch out for Kansas City running back Kareem hunt who has 289 yards and three touchdowns this season. Finally, Tyreek Hill has good chemistry with Mahomes as well, catching for 364 yards and three scores.

Game of the week next week

The matchup would probably be Stephon Gilmore on Tyreek Hill and Jason McCourty on Sammy Watkins, who has 14 receptions for 176 yards and one touchdown. Expect Kyle Van Knoy to have a good game on Sunday. He finished with six tackles on the Thursday Night Football in the win over the Colts.

The Patriots offense shouldn’t have a problem moving the ball against Kansas City. The Chiefs rank first in receiving on the defensive side of the ball. Look for Brady to find Gronkowski, James White, and Edelman next Sunday. The Patriots rank 10th in receiving in the AFC they have 133 133 total points through five games and 1,259 yards.

