The Patriots get a win barley

A sloppy performance by the Patriots with turnovers and almost blowing it at the end. However, a win is a win, right? I don’t remember an ugly win like what we saw today from this Patriots team. Also, Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky ran all over the Patriots defense like he was Michael Vick at the beginning of the game. He rushed for six carries for 81 yards and one touchdown. Really, there’s no excuse for that Patriots defense to give up all those rushing yards to a quarterback.

As for Cordarrelle Patterson, who made up for a fumble earlier in the game by returning a punt for a touchdown, celebrated too early. Cross the line in the end zone. Then you can celebrate. Patterson was at the 10-yard line when he reached over and high fived J.C. Jackson before he scored. Belichick will be giving Patterson an earful on that one.

The Patriots improve to 5-2 on the season

Brady had a careless interception to James Devlin late in the fourth quarter to give the Bears a chance to go down the field and score. Then the final play of the game, with that hail mary pass, that almost tied the game for Chicago if the Patriots defense didn’t stop Kevin White on the one-yard line. It’s one of those games that you just get on the plane learn from it and fix what happened in this game today.

Chris Hogan had himself a game today and so did Josh Gordon. Gordon is really finding himself in this offense which is great. James White and Julian Edelman also had some good plays today.

Overall, there’s no excuse why that game was close. Sony Michel left the game with a bad knee injury and was carted to the locker room from the sideline. James White stepped up in a big way today. Rob Gronkowski didn’t even make the trip to Chicago as the Patriots are saving him for the Bills game next Monday Night. They’ll make the corrections from today’s game and be ready to pound the Bills next Monday.

