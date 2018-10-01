FOXBOROUGH, MA – SEPTEMBER 30: Sony Michel #26 of the New England Patriots runs with the ball during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Was anyone really worried about the New England Patriots? After two straight weeks of losing, the 1-2 Patriots squared off against the 3-0 Miami Dolphins in what was supposed to be an epic AFC East matchup. Well, it was…just not for Miami. The Patriots we all know and love made a stunning return to Gillette Stadium and stomped the Dolphins in a 38-7 win. Sony Michel led the way on the ground, the defense dominated throughout the game, and the passing offense got back on track.

Offensive Struggles Erased

This is the Tom Brady we all know and love. The 41-year-old quarterback had a field day against a Miami defense that, on paper, should have been a concern for a struggling Patriots defense. Brady threw for 274 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions.

James White had the biggest day on offense. White reeled in two touchdowns – one rushing, one receiving – and a total of 112 yards on 16 plays. Rookie running back Sony Michel saw some explosive runs as well, managing 112 yards and a touchdown in his third NFL outing. If today was any indication of Michel’s future, consider his future bright.

The team’s struggling wide receiver corps saw improvements as well. A surprise touchdown from Cordarrelle Patterson – his first since 2016 – added to the team’s early lead. Josh Gordon also made his Patriots debut against the Dolphins. Gordon reeled in just two receptions for 32 yards. His first connection was a clutch reception to convert a third-down. Gordon’s first reception received a standing ovation from the Gillette crowd. Looking ahead, Gordon feels at home in Foxboro already. After the game, he told reporters that he’s already building a rapport with Brady, a relationship he feels will continue to improve over time.

Also worth noting is Stephen Gostkowski‘s performance on the day. The always-reliable kicker made his lone field goal and went five-of-five for extra points. Keep this performance in mind next time he barely misses and the calls for cutting him start flying around again. A kicker like Gostkowski is a blessing for this team.

Where Has This Defense Been?

Considering the game was 38-0 up until the last quarter, the Patriots defense showed up to play. This defense performed a whole hell of a lot better than they have in the past two weeks. While the return of Trey Flowers and Patrick Chung definitely helped, major contributions came from Kyle Van Noy, Adam Butler, newcomer John Simon, and rookie J.C. Jackson.

Van Noy was responsible for recovering a Ryan Tannehill fumbled snap. James White immediately turned that recovery into a touchdown. Butler and Simon both sacked Tannehill. Simon’s sack was a little bit of a surprise considering how new he is to the team, but the veteran’s presence is already very welcome. Jackson intercepted a deep pass meant for Albert Wilson. That interception brought the offense back out onto the field for a drive that ended with Michel’s first 100-yard game and his first NFL touchdown.

All things considered, the fact that the Patriots defense came minutes away from shutting out a 3-0 team is impressive. A shutout would have been nice, but one lone touchdown after spending the day putting the hurt on the Dolphins is okay in our book.

Oh, Danny Boy

We can’t go without mentioning Danny Amendola‘s return to Gillette. Staff members for Gillette and the Patriots greeted Amendola as soon as he stepped off the bus. While making his pre-game lap around the stadium, he was frequently stopped by former teammates (including Chris Hogan) for hugs. After the game, he reunited with Brady for a quick visit and handshake.

Did we shed a tear? Maybe one or two. We’ll see Amendola again near the end of the season when the Patriots make their annual trip to Miami.

The Patriots Have a Bright Future

It’ll be a short week for the Patriots, who have little time to celebrate the day’s win. On Thursday, they’ll go up against Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts, who themselves are coming off an overtime loss to the Houston Texans. We’ll have previews ready for that game later this week. Reminder: Julian Edelman‘s suspension is officially over. He’ll join Gordon, Hogan, and Dorsett on the field next week, and we’re betting on a big game for the squirrel.

After that, the Patriots will go up against a rolling Kansas City Chiefs team. How the defense will handle Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill remains to be seen, but Brady and a rebuilt receiving corps will undoubtedly turn that game into a shootout.

