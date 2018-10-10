FOXBOROUGH, MA – OCTOBER 04: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots runs with the ball after making a reception during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on October 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots wide receiver corps gets the benefit of a long rest after decimating the Indianapolis Colts in Week Five. And luckier still for the boys in navy blue, the Patriots face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week Six. It’ll be a good week to be a Patriots wide receiver.

Kansas City’s Defense

The loss of Marcus Peters has hit this secondary unbelievably hard. No team gives up more receiving yards than Kansas City. Through five games, the Chiefs have allowed 1,802 receiving yards, a full 200 yards more than the second-worst defense. No team has allowed more receptions through the first five weeks than Kansas City, either.

Star strong safety Eric Berry is questionable with an unidentified injury, and rotational safeties Armani Watts and Eric Murray suffered lower-body injuries in last week’s game. The Chiefs have been terrible over the middle of the field, posting a DVOA against the pass over the middle of the field well below the league average.

Admittedly, I was a little disappointed in the reduction of Phillip Dorsett‘s role in last week’s win. The second-year Patriot caught all three of his targets for 25 yards. It was expected that his production would dip a little with Edelman back on the field and Josh Gordon‘s gradual involvement with this offense, but Dorsett is in danger of being dangerously underutilized again.

Flash(es) of Greatness

Let’s talk about Josh Gordon! The man ran a gorgeous post-corner route for a 34-yard touchdown to give Tom Brady his 500th career passing touchdown. Gordon has faced the Chiefs twice before and diced them.

The Chiefs current defensive coordinator, Bob Sutton, was hired before the 2013 season. That year, Gordon accounted for more than a third of the Cleveland Browns total offensive yards against the Kansas City defense on only five receptions.

Cordarrelle Patterson got himself involved with the scoring against the Colts last week, as well. Patterson’s numbers are not dazzling anyone, but he’s demonstrated pretty reliable hands and enough invisibility to be successful on screen passes. The Chiefs have a below-average DVOA short along the right sideline, so Patterson will benefit from lining up in that direction. The Chiefs also have a league-worst DVOA when defending against pass-catching running backs, a role that Patterson has dabbled in this season.

A Game of Minutes

Unfortunately for the Patriots receiver corps, the challenge is going to be trying to keep Patrick Mahomes and his unstoppable offensive assault of the field as long as possible. At home, Patriots are averaging drives of 2:44 this season but have stretched drives up to 7:04. Interestingly enough, on five of the Patriots six longest-lasting drives at home, they passed more than they rushed.

