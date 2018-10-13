FOXBOROUGH, MA – OCTOBER 04: Josh Gordon #10 of the New England Patriots celebrates with Chris Hogan #15 after catching a touchdown pass from Tom Brady #12 (not pictured) during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on October 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The touchdown completion to Gordon is Tom Brady’s 500th career touchdown pass. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

This Sunday night, the football world will witness one of the most anticipated matchups of the 2018 NFL season. On Sunday night the New England Patriots take on the red-hot, undefeated Kansas City Chiefs.

The Patriots are coming off of a 38-24 victory against the Indianapolis Colts. During the game, Patriots star Tom Brady eclipsed 500 touchdown passes for his career, and broke the NFL record with the most touchdowns thrown to different wide receivers with 71. The Patriots are also back on top of the AFC East this week after the Miami Dolphins 27-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Chiefs are coming off of a dominating win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. They are 5-0, and rising star Patrick Mahomes has set the league on fire. The Chiefs look to beat the Patriots for the second consecutive year after last season’s 42-27 win in Foxborough. So kick back and relax folks, it’s time for some New England Patriots vs Kansas City Chiefs bold predictions.

Have A Pat On The Back New England

Patrick Mahomes has had one of the hottest starts to a season that any quarterback has had in the history of the NFL. Mahomes has torched defenses this season with a blistering 14 touchdowns. Last Sunday against Jacksonville, Mahomes had his worst outing of the season throwing two interceptions in the Chiefs win. On Sunday, the Patriots defense will hope to make his stay in Foxborough brutal.

Mahomes will throw two interceptions on Sunday against the Patriots. He will also be sacked four times by the Patriots front seven with Trey Flowers getting two of those. Mahomes will have his worst outing of the season as the Patriots will show him what it’s like to play the kings of the AFC.

That’s My Playstation

Sony Michel has made a name for himself the past few weeks in the run game. Michel has rushed for a combined 200 yards in his last two games to go along with his two rushing touchdowns. His performance is a big reason why the team has regained the top spot in the AFC East after a 1-2 start. Michel will have another big game on Sunday night against the Chiefs.

Michel will run for over 100 yards for the second time in the last three weeks. He will run for two touchdowns, matching his season total, and catch a touchdown on Sunday. His three total touchdowns will help propel the Patriots to victory, and his rookie of the year chances will be on the up heading into Week Seven.

Hoagies For Everyone

Chris Hogan has been a little quiet since his week two performance against the Jaguars. Both of his touchdowns came during Week Two. Hogan has struggled with the absence of Julian Edelman. Now that Edelman is back, Hogan will get back to his old ways.

Hogan will be the team’s leading receiver against the Chiefs. He will have over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown on Sunday. Hogan will see a lot of open looks now that the offense is more spread out with the return of Edelman. Hogan’s performance will finally get his season on track as the Patriots head into their toughest stretch.

