Hot takes, hot takes, get your hot takes! The Indianapolis Colts come to Foxborough this Thursday night to take on the New England Patriots. The Patriots are coming off of a massive 38-7 victory over the Miami Dolphins. They once again reasserted their position at the top of the AFC East as a result of the win.

The Colts are limping into week five after a devastating overtime loss to the Houston Texans. Colts head coach Frank Reich‘s questionable decisions in overtime cost his team the win on Sunday. Also, the Colts look to be without star T.Y. Hilton and others on Thursday.

From being former division rivals to Brady vs Peyton Manning, the fake scam that was Deflategate, and more these two franchises are all too familiar with each other. The hatred between these two teams resumes on Thursday. Get the color rush uniforms ready, it’s time for some week five Patriots bold predictions, Thursday Night Football edition.

It’s Squirrel Season Again in New England

The biggest storyline for the Patriots this week is the return of Julian Edelman. Edelman was questionably suspended by the NFL for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy. The substance supposedly used by Edelman still remains unknown which cast doubt on the NFL’s decision to suspend him. As a result, the Patriots have not had a reliable target in the slot during the first four weeks of the season. This has slowed down the productivity of the Patriots offense, but that will all change on Thursday night.

Julian Edelman will return with a vengeance. The squirrel will absolutely dominate in the slot on Thursday night. Edelman will put the rest of the league on notice that he is back and for good. He will record at least 10 receptions, have 150 yards, and score two touchdowns. The Patriots offense will be rolling again, and the league better watch out. The Patriots are back.

Unleash The Flash

The Patriots shocked the NFL world a few weeks ago by trading for talented wide receiver Josh Gordon from the Cleveland Browns. Gordon’s off the field troubles are well reported, but change seems to be on the horizon. According to rumblings out of Foxborough, Gordon is fitting in well within the Patriots culture and is adapting well to the Patriots offense. Last week he played in his first game as a Patriot and recorded two receptions for 32 yards.

This week Flash Gordon will be unleashed. Gordon will return to his big-play form from his earlier days with the Browns. He will have over 100 receiving yards and score his first touchdown with the Patriots. The Flash will torch the Colts defense, and the rest of the NFL will be put on notice. The Patriots offense will only get more dangerous from here.

All Aboard The Hollister Hype Train, Choo Choo!

There has been a running gag going around the Patriots office at Last Word on Pro Football. We all have been big fans of Patriots backup tight end, Jacob Hollister from the beginning. We are the lead conductors of the Hollister Hype Train. Well, this week I’m going really bold, the Hollister Hype Train will be unleashed.

Hollister hasn’t suited up since week two against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Early indications say that we won’t play due to an injury. I don’t care. The power of God will heal Jacob Hollister and he will bulldoze the Colts linebackers and secondary on Thursday. This man will be so good that nobody outside of the readers will see this coming. Hollister will score for the first time in 2018 and take a page out of Rob Gronkowski‘s playbook and spike the football on the Colts in the end zone. All aboard ladies and gentlemen, the Hollister Hype Train is taking off this week. Choo Choo!

