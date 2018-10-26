CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 21: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots participates in warmups prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 21, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Patriots defeated the Bears 38-31. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

After a thrilling, last-second win over the Chicago Bears, the New England Patriots travel to Buffalo for what should be a significantly easier challenge. The Buffalo Bills are arguably the worst team in football, but that won’t stop us from spewing hot takes prior to the matchup. Every single bold prediction was wrong last week, so there’s nowhere to go but up in the New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills bold predictions.

Brian Hoyer Throws For More Yards Than Derek Anderson

This game is going to get out of hand fast. That’s not the bold prediction. The Patriots offense has been one of the league’s best over the past few weeks, while the Bills is arguably the worst. Buffalo’s defense is supposed to be a good unit, but they’re coming off a week where they gave up 24 points in the first half to the Indianapolis Colts. Nobody expects this game to be close, and it’s a mystery why the NFL didn’t flex this game out of prime time.

Quarterback Tom Brady will probably be pulled by the third quarter to protect his 41-year old body, leaving Brian Hoyer to lead the offense. While Hoyer will primarily be handing the ball off, he’ll still have to throw at some point. In his limited attempts, Hoyer will put up more yards than Bills starting quarterback Derek Anderson. Anderson, a 35-year old journeyman quarterback, joined the Bills just over two weeks ago. He has a limited knowledge of the playbook and no playmakers on the outside to help him out.

Patriots Defense Records Five Sacks

The Patriots front seven has had an underwhelming start to the year. While they’ve been decent at getting pressure, they’ve struggled to turn that pressure into sacks. On the season, New England has just nine sacks, second-worst in the league.

That will change on Sunday Night. Derek Anderson is a statue in the pocket, the Bills offensive line is one of the worst in the league, and Buffalo’s receivers cannot get open. This is a perfect formula for a struggling defensive line to get back on track. The Patriots defense will record at least five sacks Sunday Night, with at least two coming from Trey Flowers.

Kenjon Barner Runs For 100 Yards

With Sony Michel likely sidelined for Week Eight, the Patriots will have to turn to James White and Kenjon Barner to carry the rock. With this game likely being a blowout, White will probably be taken out of the game to preserve his body. The Patriots will still need to run the ball, and Kenjon Barner will thrive because of it.

The Patriots offensive line is quietly one of the best units in the league. Shaq Mason, David Andrews, and Joe Thuney all rank in the top 10 at their respective positions, per Pro Football Focus. This line should be able to create adequate opportunities for Barner. Last week, Barner showed the ability to take what the offensive line gives him. While it might not be the most impressive 100-yard game, he’ll still reach the century mark.

