The New England Patriots are almost at the halfway point of the 2018 season. With that being said, the final opportunity to trade for players to improve the team comes on Tuesday. The Patriots will have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday afternoon to make a final move at the trade deadline. The Patriots have reportedly been very active the last few days in search of players to help them make another Super Bowl run. With that being said, let’s take a look a possible trade deadline targets for the Patriots.

Demaryius Thomas

The Patriots have been looking to bolster their wide receiver corps since the struggles at the beginning of the season. The trade for Josh Gordon has definitely strengthened the wide receivers room in New England. The Patriots are reportedly looking to get a wide receiver to help the team out long-term at the trade deadline. A possibility to fill this description is Demaryius Thomas.

Thomas was drafted by current Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels when he was the head coach of the Denver Broncos. He has experience in a Super Bowl-caliber culture. The only issue with Thomas is that he struggles with drops. If he cannot fix the drops, it may be difficult for Thomas to earn the trust of Tom Brady. But if he can overcome the drops, the Patriots will have another talented weapon at the trade deadline.

Pierre Garcon

Another wide receiver target for the Patriots at the trade deadline is Pierre Garcon. Like Thomas, Garcon has experience on a Super Bowl-caliber team from his time with the Indianapolis Colts. Garcon’s best seasons came with the Washington Redskins where he had two 1,000 yard season with the team.

Garcon’s biggest obstacle has nothing to do with his ability. His biggest issue is his contract and the Patriots salary cap. He is owed $9.2 million this year and #8.4 million in 2019. The Patriots would have to make the San Fransisco 49ers eat most of his salary. This seems very unlikely. But as we know, Bill Belichick is the master of all trades. Anything can happen.

Golden Tate

Golden Tate is a very popular name being attached to the Patriots rumor mill. The former Notre Dame product has been a consistent producer with the Detroit Lions. The connection to Matt Patricia could make this deal likely.

Another reason why Tate could be a potential fit is that he played in a similar offense in college at Notre Dame. At the time, former Patriots offensive coordinator Charlie Weis was the head coach of the Fighting Irish. As a result, Tate will already know some of the basic scheme and verbiage of the offense. Tate’s knowledge and reliable skill set would make him a stud in the New England offense.

Haason Reddick

The Patriots need to bolster their pass rushing unit. One guy who could help with this need is 2017 first round pick, Haason Reddick. The former Temple star linebacker has not performed as well as some had hoped in his first season and a half. His name has been brought up as a possible trade target for multiple teams.

The Patriots have made deals with the Arizona Cardinals before. This would be familiar territory for the New England front office. Reddick’s upside and cheap contract make him an ideal candidate to be shipping up to Boston.

Jamie Collins

Jamie Collins was sent to football purgatory by the Patriots in 2016. Collins has had a tough time with the struggling Cleveland Browns. He has battled injury and a toxic culture in Cleveland. It has been reported that the Patriots have had discussions to bring Collins back to New England.

Collins brings a great ability to rush the passer along with great coverage skills. Collins excelled in the Patriots system. As a result of his prior knowledge of the system, it makes him an ideal trade deadline candidate for the Patriots. An obstacle to bringing him back is his contract. If the Browns are willing to take on the majority of his contract, the Patriots will get him at a bargain.

Jacoby Brissett

This is the least likely trade scenario to happen, but it is the one I want the most. Jacoby Brissett showed great potential during the 2016 season with the Patriots. In 2017 Brissett played well for the Colts in the absence of Andrew Luck. As a result, local newspapers in Indianapolis has thrown around the idea that they should trade Brissett with his high trade value.

Brissett is familiar with the Patriots system. He is still young and has time to develop. This makes him a perfect candidate at the trade deadline. As a result, the Patriots can trade or keep Brian Hoyer and make way for a possible future with Brissett. The upside for this trade could be huge. Wolf-pack reunited, or at least two-thirds of it.

