After delivering a powerful statement in the run game against the Miami Dolphins, the New England Patriots running backs are looking for a repeat performance against the Indianapolis Colts this week. New England’s new workhorse running back, rookie Sony Michel, is undoubtedly aiming for another 100-yard game. Considering the Patriots exposed the Dolphins run defense, even a small improvement on Sunday’s performance could prove disastrous for Indianapolis.

Sony Michel’s Second Hundred-Yard Game

Call me optimistic, but I think Michel will have more than a few hundred-yard-plus games this year. He missed the season opener, but the absence of Rex Burkhead (and a laundry list of other offensive weapons) opens the door for a breakout year from New England’s first-round pick.

Officially, Michel ran for 112 yards and a touchdown against the Dolphins. Even on a short week with little rest, a repeat against Indianapolis is likely. Why? The Colts don’t have a stellar record when trying to defend against New England’s running backs – especially the untested ones.

Gallop Down Memory Lane

Pats top the Colts in Indy, 42-20, as Jonas Gray sets a franchise record w/ 4 rushing TDs. #NEvsIND pic.twitter.com/Pzxrhwv6om — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 17, 2014

Let’s rewind to 2014 when Jonas Gray destroyed the Indianapolis defense by running for 201 yards and four touchdowns – a feat that, at the time, had not been done in 75 years. Later that season, during the AFC Championship, LeGarrette Blount ran against the same defense for 148 yards and three touchdowns. The year after that, Blount ran for nearly 100 yards and a single touchdown. In the last seven games between the two teams, the Colts have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns per game. The results are historically consistent: Patriots running backs tend to run buck wild against Indianapolis defenses.

James White Poised For Another Field Day

If by chance, the Colts are able to dedicate the resources needed to slow Michel, James White will happily take advantage of weak spots on the outside run. White only rushed for 44 yards against the Dolphins, but he sandwiched his performance between two touchdowns – one rushing, one receiving.

That’s where White will hurt the Colts most. He’s the team’s best dual-threat player, perhaps second only to Rob Gronkowski who excels in both catching and blocking. Tom Brady will take advantage of a weak Colts defensive line by handing the ball off to White, whose ability to remain elusive, make quick cuts, and barrel through defenders will prove valuable this week. The Colts just can’t defend against both ground threats and the host of receiving threats.

Last Word on New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts

It’s safe to expect at least one touchdown each for both Michel and White. If either player was going to bring in more than one touchdown, our money’s on Michel. For whatever reason, the Colts have a knack for letting relatively untested running backs run all over them. If Grey can run for almost 200 yards against the Colts, Michel can likely do the same.

Still, the big focus in this game will be on the Patriots receiving corps. Our own Stephen McGuire has written up a fantastic piece detailing the potential behind New England’s renewed group of wide receivers. Julian Edelman has returned from his four-game suspension and is expected to suit up against Indianapolis, while Josh Gordon looks to improve on his two-reception game against Miami. Really great article – it even includes pictures.

Look, Brady has never lost a game coming off a short week. Now that the defense has found its footing and the offense is rolling, expect nothing short of another embarrassing outing for Indianapolis this week.

Prediction: Patriots 44, Colts 13

