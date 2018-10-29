FOXBOROUGH, MA – SEPTEMBER 30: New England Patriots running back James White (28) carries the ball during a game between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins on September 30, 2018, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Dolphins 38-7. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

These days, it seems that every great win doesn’t come without loss. Last week, against the Chicago Bears, the New England Patriots came within inches of another great loss. After a handful of great runs, rookie running back Sony Michel, fell victim to a nasty knee injury that left him incapable of walking off the field on his own. For a team that has already lost so many players to season-ending injuries – including much of their 2018 draft class – another long-term injury could have proved disastrous for New England’s long-term success. Ultimately, Michel’s knee injury wasn’t as bad as the tape seemed to indicate. In fact, he’ll likely return to the field within the next two weeks. Still, the scare alone caused many to take a good hard look at New England’s thin depth at the rushing position.

The Picture Right Now

James White. Oh, sorry, was that not enough? Well, that’s essentially the team’s depth at running back right now. Sure there’s newcomer Kenjon Barner, who was good support in Michel’s absence last week in Chicago, but it’s too early to tell if he’ll be able to contribute anything meaningful. White, on the other hand, will be New England’s first and best option at the position for the time being.

Rex Burkhead was the main rusher for the Patriots before succumbing to a neck injury that landed him on injured reserve, where he’ll likely remain until later in the season – potentially eyeing a return for the team’s inevitable annual trip to the playoffs.

So that’s it: White and Barner, at least until Week Nine or Week 10, depending on Michel’s recovery. Something’s gotta give, right? Isn’t there someone out there who can serve as a reliable replacement for White or Michel if either of them is hurt?

Familiar Findings

The Patriots didn’t add a running back today. I was told as of this morning there had been no recent contact between the Patriots and Mike Gillislee or Orleans Darkwa. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 23, 2018

In terms of familiarity, Mike Gillislee was recently released by the New Orleans Saints. He was viewed as a potential addition following that release, and NESN’s Doug Kyed even reported the team was in contact with Gillislee. However, since early October, there’s been no talk of him rejoining the team.

Two other familiar options are Brandon Bolden, who the Patriots lost to the Miami Dolphins in free agency, and LeGarrette Blount, who signed with the Detroit Lions after winning Super Bowl LII last year with the Philadelphia Eagles. Neither player has been reported to be on the trading block for either team, but they’re interesting aspects to examine.

Bolden has yet to see any action on Miami’s offense, but has played a part in their special teams unit – much like he did in New England. His familiarity with the Patriots playbook would add comfortable depth to the position.

Blount, on the other hand, is a much less likely option. While he hasn’t been the featured back for the Lions, he’s seen a fair amount of action. Everyone has been anticipating a reduction in his role for the last few years, but he’s shown almost no sign of slowing down. He’s still the same guy that can break through the lines for large gains. Personally, I’d love to see him back in New England, but his dissatisfaction with how things ended with the Patriots leaves him an unlikely target.

Losers & Longshots

Another Lions running back, Ameer Abdullah, has been rumored to be on the trading block ahead of the trade deadline. The fourth-year player hasn’t seen much success and currently sits behind Blount on the Lions depth chart. He’d likely be available for a low asking price – something like a late round draft pick – but I’m not sure he’d even be worth it, even for added depth.

Word has it that the Pittsburgh Steelers are still looking to trade Le’Veon Bell, but that’s a pipe dream. Bell wants to get paid, and Bill Belichick has never really gone out of his way to overpay for a player – especially a running back. While the salty tears of Steelers fans could save New England’s snowy roads for years to come if that trade ever did happen, a trade for Bell is bordering on impossible.

Last Word on New England Patriots Running Back Depth

It’s easy to say that New England’s depth chart should be deeper. We all feel that way. Having a featured back who can break through lines and eat up yardage is helpful, but it isn’t what the Patriots appear to be focused on. Realistically, having a back like White is a blessing. Given that Michel’s injury is short-term, and that he’s already returned to practice, adding another back just isn’t in the team’s cards right now. White and Barner will get them through Monday night’s bout against the Buffalo Bills, and Michel could be back in time for the team’s return to Foxboro to square off against the Green Bay Packers. Before long, the depth chart will return to three-deep and, before the season is out, Burkhead will likely return as well.

What we saw after Michel’s injury was sheer panic. No one knew how bad it was, and no one knew when he’d be back. Two-deep at running back with a guy that doesn’t have a lot of experience with the team is scary on the surface, but the fact of the matter is that the Patriots have other, more worrisome roster positions to focus on right now.

