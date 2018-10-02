Matt Light Is A Patriots HOF Legend

Matt Light was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday. He was a key player in New England’s offense for 11 seasons. Matt Light was a cornerstone of the offensive line and was as reliable as they come. Here is Robert Kraft presenting the left tackle with his HOF jacket on Saturday.

Kraft presenting Matt Lights HOF Jacket pic.twitter.com/5KD1l7nN0p — BostonSports18™️ (@Boston_Sports18) October 1, 2018

A Look at Patriots HOF Player Matt Light Through The Years

The Patriots took Matt Light in the second round (48th overall) of the 2001 NFL Draft. Light made an immediate impact at left tackle, creating holes for the run game his rookie year. He started at left tackle in 12 of 14 games. Light was named to the 2001 NFL All-Rookie Team.

Matt and his offensive line dominated all year in the run game, especially Super Bowl XXXVI with a Super Bowl victory over the St. Louis Rams. New England’s offensive line was key as the Patriots rushed for 133 yards on 25 carries a (5.3 avg.) in the 20-17 win.

Bill Belichick says availability is just as important as ability. Matt Light was blessed with both. Light with the exception of his rookie year, 2005 and 2009 played every game of his career. He is as tough as any player I’ve ever watched.

Another Super Bowl victory came in his third year. Matt Light as the main piece of the offensive line. Matt and his teammates didn’t allow a sack in two playoff games. Super Bowl XXXVIII over the Panthers. No sacks.

2004 nothing had changed, Matt Light played every game. He and the offensive line helped Corey Dillon and the running backs average 4.1 yards per carry, which was the most since 1985. When the playoffs came around again, Light and the offensive line created lanes allowing Patriots rushers to average 5.4 yards in the Divisional Round. Light and the Patriots won their third Super Bowl in four years, and the offensive line was a big factor in the 24-21 victory over the Eagles.

Matt Light Was A Special Player

Matt Lights first four seasons were incredible, going up against the best the NFL had to offer. He never stopped working. In 2006, he was named to his first Pro Bowl. Matt followed that up with a 2007 season for the ages. He and the offensive line allowed only 21 sacks, the fewest in 30 years. As the left tackle, Matt’s job was to protect Tom Brady. He did, and did it well, as the offense broke records for points scored and TD passes.

Matt Light was a mainstay in the Patriots offensive line, he took on the great defenders of the game. He was named to his second Pro Bowl, and first-team All-Pro. Matt had his sights set on history instead. Light and the offensive line did its part. New England entered the Super Bowl with an 18-0 record but just fell short of a perfect season.

Matt Light would have his chance in 2011, as New England faced off against the Giants in a Super Bowl rematch. He played well in the big game, only allowing two QB pressures and no sacks. Despite his excellent play, the Pats came up short once again. That would be Matt Light’s final game, and he did his job.

Matt Light is the only player in NFL history to begin and end a career in the Super Bowl.

Matt Light Was A Prankster

As the newest member of the Patriots HOF, Matt was very humbled, as he reminisced about his playing days.

He also spoke about the great times off the field, Matt likes pranks, and Bill Belichick wasn’t even safe. He switched Bill’s computer mouse with a fake one that produces a small shock. As he told the story, he laughed and said his wife thought he was going to get fired. Matt continued on about how Bill got shocked by the fake mouse and was not happy. At that time it was alright, nobody knew anything, including Bill. For some reason Belichick decided to use the mouse again, once more he was shocked. Only this time he hit the keyboard to the computer and erased very important documents and gameplans. As Matt laughed on stage, he said that it wasn’t his fault that Bill touched the electrocuting mouse for the second time. In the end, the offensive line had to run sprints all day because of his prank.

Matt would do anything for the Patriots. He also had a funny, laid-back side to him I want you to see right here. Matt Light’s song “Mustache Men.”

Mustache Men By Patriots HOF LT Matt Light pic.twitter.com/usz93ObWt2 — BostonSports18™️ (@Boston_Sports18) October 1, 2018

Before Matt Light and friends went to celebrate, he took some time to answer some questions.

Part one of Matt Light interview check out all the exclusive videos from Saturday very soon in my article today pic.twitter.com/t7PbZiCIbC — BostonSports18™️ (@Boston_Sports18) October 1, 2018

What a great career, and person. New England will always love Matt Light.

