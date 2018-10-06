FOXBOROUGH, MA – SEPTEMBER 30: Josh Gordon #10 talks with Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

What a season it’s been for Josh Gordon. Gordon is one of the most talented receivers in the league, but a series of off-field issues and a midseason trade have fantasy owners questioning whether to start him on a weekly basis. However, after his breakout game on Thursday Night Football, Josh Gordon is a must-start for the rest of the season.

Why Fantasy Owners Are Worried

Let’s get the obvious disclaimer out of the way here: starting Josh Gordon is risky. Since 2014, Gordon has played in just 13 games, including three this year. Substance abuse issues have plagued Gordon throughout his career, and there’s no telling how long he can remain on the football field.

Additionally, Gordon has to learn an entirely new offense. Having recently joined the New England Patriots, Gordon needed to not only learn the entire Patriots playbook on the fly but also develop a rapport with quarterback Tom Brady. Several players before him have struggled to pick up the offense with a whole off-season to learn it, so asking Gordon to figure it out midseason is asking a lot.

Because of this, Gordon hasn’t seen the field that often with New England. Gordon played just 22.2% and 26.1% of the snaps during his first two games with the Patriots. Not only is his unfamiliarity with the offense keeping him off the field, but Gordon has also struggled with a hamstring injury throughout the season. While he appears healthy now, there’s always the risk of re-injury.

Why You Shouldn’t Worry

Despite all that, fantasy football owners should start Josh Gordon anyway. Everyone knows about how good Gordon could be, so we won’t waste much time on that. He’s a physical freak and the most gifted Patriots receiver since Randy Moss. However, physical skills can only go so far, especially in New England.

The only way to succeed in New England is to understand the playbook and earn Tom Brady’s trust. Ask Chad Johnson or Joey Galloway what happens if you can’t do that. Fortunately, early signs show that Gordon is more than capable of doing both those things.

The Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots both run the Erhardt-Perkins offense, which means that the learning curve isn’t quite as steep for Gordon. The terminology is similar, so Gordon entered New England somewhat familiar with what the Patriots do on offense.

Additionally, learning a new offense isn’t anything out of the ordinary for Josh Gordon. Ever since 2013, Gordon has had to learn a new offense every single year, as the Cleveland Browns constantly rotated their coaching staff. In a strange way, that constant turnover may actually help Gordon in New England.

Gordon’s snap count has been low, primarily due to the fact that he hasn’t learned the entire offense in just two weeks (how could he?) That said, look for his playing time to rise as early as next week. Chris Hogan and Phillip Dorsett aren’t elite receivers by any means, so Josh Gordon should overtake them in time for Week Six.

Additionally, thanks to their Thursday Night game, the Patriots have ten days off before they face off with the Kansas City Chiefs. This gives Gordon even more time to learn the playbook and even more time for the coaches to incorporate Gordon into the game plan. Smart money says Gordon will see far more than the 26.1% of snaps he saw in Week Five.

Trust With Brady

Gordon should be able to pick up the offense, but can he gain Brady’s trust? Not everyone can do it, but if they can, history shows Brady will continue to feed them the ball. After just two games, it looks like Gordon has already earned Brady’s complete trust.

Following Thursday Night’s 38-24 win, Brady was asked about the 34-yard touchdown pass to Josh Gordon. There are very few players in the league capable of making that play, and obviously, Gordon’s physical ability had a lot to do with Brady’s decision to throw into tight double coverage. However, it was more than just Gordon’s physical skill which led Brady to make that decision.

“That tells you the kind of confidence I have in a really short period of time…[h]e’s earned it.” Brady said following the game. Brady already acknowledges that he trusts Gordon to do the right thing at the right time. The fact that the touchdown came off of improvisation shows that Brady and Gordon are even in sync when the play doesn’t go as planned. Some players take years to gain this type of chemistry with Brady, yet Gordon has picked it up after just two games.

This play alone means Josh Gordon’s fantasy potential is through the roof, but his ceiling goes beyond that one play. Brady’s turned to Gordon in several big moments throughout the young season, and Gordon has always answered the call.

In Week Four against Miami, Brady targeted Gordon twice, both on third down. Gordon caught both passes, converting each one into a first down. Additionally, Gordon drew a pass interference call on a separate third down.

In Week Five, Gordon recorded two receptions on four targets. One of his receptions was the aforementioned touchdown, but the other one came in another crucial situation. After the Colts went on a 14-0 run to make it a one-score game, Brady led off the drive with a 16-yard dart to Gordon. The fact Brady went to Gordon when the Patriots desperately needed a strong start to their drives speaks volumes about how the Patriots view Gordon.

Last Word on Josh Gordon

Starting Josh Gordon in your fantasy league is a risk, but it’s a risk you need to take. Josh Gordon has impressed through two weeks in New England and his snap count and production should only rise as the season goes on.

He’s shown a strong grasp of the playbook, and he’s already earned Tom Brady’s trust. The Patriots have turned to him in high-leverage situations, and Gordon has come through almost every time his number’s been called. As he gets more acclimated with the offense, he’ll start seeing even more snaps. More snaps mean more targets, which means more production.

Josh Gordon has the talent to be one of the elite WR1’s in fantasy football. He’s in a perfect situation with New England, and he’s everything right to this point. He’s performed well in limited snaps and should see a dramatic uptick in playing time starting Week Six.

