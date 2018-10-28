Patriots Offense Coming Together

New England started 2018 without Julian Edelman and Tom Brady had some new faces to get used to. With injuries and Edelman’s absence, the Patriot offense didn’t start off so hot. Since Week 4, New England’s offense has really picked up the pace, and they are looking to get even better.

Weeks 1-3 compared to weeks 4-7, New England’s Offense has seen a major uptick in production. Points per game jumped from 19.0 to 39.3. These Patriots have lead the NFL in this category since week 4. Total yards per game have jumped from 300.0 to 467.7, pass yards per game are also up 202.3 to 303.8.

Sony Michel and James White are key pieces as well, rushing yards per game have gone up from 97.0 to 138.3 since Week 4. Offensive numbers are all up compared to weeks 1-3 and offensive touchdowns are also number 1 in the NFL Weeks 4-7 at 17. New England is playing on a different level lately and it is a group effort.

Everyone In the Offense Doing Their Part

New England’s offense is starting to come together. Josh Gordon loves it here, and he’s quickly earned Tom Brady’s trust. Brady said it takes receivers years to understand this offense, and he is very impressed with Gordon. Phillip Dorsett and Julian Edelman have been a big part of Gordon’s success thus far along with Brady. Everyone is doing their part for the team and it shows on Sundays.

Since the NFL merger, only four teams have been able to score 38 points in four straight games, the Patriots are now the fifth team. New England joins the 2014 Cowboys, the 2004 Colts, 2000 Rams and the 1998 Vikings. Brady and the 2006/2007 offense did it, but it was the final game of the 06 season and the first 3 games of the 2007 season so it’s not technically four straight games. Any time you are comparing numbers with the Patriots of 2007, something great has to be going on.

James White has been great like usual, and is on pace to break a couple records this year. White is on pace for 103 catches which would break Matt Forte’s single season record for receptions by a running back. He is also on pace to break Charlie Taylor’s record of 12 receiving touchdown’s with 14. A record that has stood since 1966.

New England will look to continue this offensive production against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. Rob Gronkowski is still questionable for the game, as the Patriots try to distance themselves in the AFC East.

