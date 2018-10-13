Great event at the Seaport Hotel and World Trade Center

Last night was a great event benefiting the Bill Belichick Foundation. The Foundation provides coaching, mentorship, and financial support to individuals, communities, and organizations. The Belichick Foundation also has scholarships, and grants to give college students who are excelling academically while participating in athletics.

This was the fifth year of the Hall of Fame Huddle event and it was a baseball theme. Major League Baseball Hall Of Famers Joe Torre, Tony La Russa, and Jim Thome were the guests. Bill Belichick and the Executive Director of the Bill Belichick Foundation Linda Holliday were the hosts. Scott Zolak kicked things off with a great introduction to Bill Belichick. Former Patriot Jerod Mayo auctioned lots of great items such as trips to the ALCS playoff packages.

Tony La Russa was a three-time World Series Champion. Four times he won Manager of the Year and is a Hall of Famer. Joe Torre was a four-time World Series Champion and a Hall Of Famer. He was also a two-time Manager of the Year award winner. Finally, Jim Thome is a Hall Of Fame Inductee for the class of 2018. He was a five-time All-Star and finished with 612 career home runs. Watching Belichick talk baseball with three Major League Baseball Hall of Famers was something special.

I was very fortunate enough to cover that event last night for Boston Sports Extra. Having a baseball theme was pretty cool, too. It was perfect to have a baseball theme when the Red Sox are playing in the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros. President of Baseball Operations for the Red Sox Dave Dombrowski was there, as well. I wished him luck in the ALCS and congratulated him on a successful season.

Joe Torre wouldn’t pick a winner of the ALCS during the media portion of the event, however, he did say it would be a great series. Overall it’s a great foundation and last night was a great event. To find out more about the foundation head to https://billbelichickfoundation.org/.

