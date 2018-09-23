Bill Belichick is arguably the greatest coach of all time, and he has been since 2000. With all of the Patriots success, it makes sense for other teams to hire his assistants such as Josh McDaniels and Matt Patricia. This should definitely work, right? The coaches can use the Patriots system and everything will be perfect, right? Well, no, that’s not how it works. Bill Belichick disciples have been failures, and here is why.

The myth of “The System”

Many people think that the Patriots have been using the same system for seventeen years and it never changes. This is not true because strategies change every year, game, and play. Bill Belichick is very good at game planning for a specific team and attacking that teams flaws. If a team has a bad secondary, then Tom Brady will drop back 50 times that game. If a team struggles against the run, then the backs will be featured heavily. This seems like a very simple concept to understand, but so many coaches are stubborn and do the same thing every week. Other teams can game plan against them so easily because they know exactly what they are going to do.

Belichick is also very good at making in-game adjustments and decisions. If the game plan is not working, he can change it on the spot and figure things out. Also, when the game is on the line he knows how to strategically manage the game. The two most famous examples are the intentional safety and Super Bowl 49. After Marshawn Lynch’s run from the five, Pats fans were yelling at the TV wanting a timeout. Belichick decided to let the clock run down, and we all know what happened next.

Coaching players up and keeping them in line

Bill Belichick is very good at coaching players up and getting the most out of them. He can find the seventh round pick or journeyman and turn him into a serviceable player. Last year, the Patriots got to the super bowl with James Harrison, Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts, and Eric Lee starting. Harrison was a washed-up veteran, Van Noy was traded for a sixth-round pick and has been good since he was traded to New England in 2016. Even though the defense was the reason they lost that game, no other coach in the NFL could come close to the Super Bowl with that roster.

Even though Bill Belichick has taken shots on players with a troubled past, he knows how to keep his players in line. Belichick does not have a great personality, most of the players like him and wants to play for him. One game into the season, it was reported that the veterans on the Lions do not like Matt Patricia. Also, one of the reasons Josh McDaniels was fired from the Broncos is because of off the field issues with players.

Bottom line

The student will never be as smart as the teacher. Bill Belichick is the best coach in football and there may never be a coach as smart as him. It is impossible to copy and paste what Belichick has done over the past seventeen years because he does almost everything perfectly.

