Brady and Belichick don’t play golf together, but they share the same goals about winning

Cue the ‘fake news’ from people after they read reports of Brady wanting to leave the Patriots in March. It’s all based on a new book about “Belichick: The Making of The Greatest Football Coach of All Time.” This was written by Ian O’Connor after the 2017 season. All the drama surrounding these two is really old news at this point. Also, Brady said he wants to play until 45; however, he never said he’d finish his career in New England. If it was up to owner Robert Kraft, Brady would retire as a Patriot. I still believe Belichick walks at the end of the season, and Josh McDaniels will take over. If that happens, Brady will be a Patriots until the age of 45.

Belichick will probably retire at the end of the season

As for this new book on Belichick, a few quotes really stuck out from people with knowledge of the Brady and Belichick relationship. They told Ian O’Connor that Brady would divorce Belichick. “If you’re married 18 years to a grouchy person who gets under your skin and never compliments you, after a while, you want to divorce him. Tom knows Bill is the best coach in the league, but he’s had enough of him. If Tom could, I think he would divorce him.” Belichick himself did not do an interview for the book.

Brady was uncertain if he wanted to be a Patriot as of late March. However, he couldn’t ask for a trade because the fans of New England would be irate and also Kraft. They just had traded Jimmy Garoppolo and if Brady then asked to be traded, he would never live it down. All the talk about Brady and Belichick is really starting to sound like a broken record. By now we get it, they hate each other but share the same goals. Now Belichick stripped the receiving core this year to make it harder for Brady. Now the Patriots got Josh Gordon, who is a headache off the field, but hopefully, he’s productive on the field.

