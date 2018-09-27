With the Patriots 1-2, Sunday’s game is a must win

The Patriots play the 3-0 Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The team is in on the heels of a rocky two weeks of games on the road as they look to go 2-2 on Sunday. First, for the Patriots, they’ve had losses like this in the past, however, does this season feel any different? Second, if the Patriots lose to the Dolphins on Sunday, they will be 1-3. Third, they will put them in a deeper hole in the standings and allow further separation from Miami. Bill Belichick has made it clear that he is moving on to the Miami Dolphins. Just 15 minutes after his press conference was over a report came out the Red Burkhead and Ja’Wanan Bentley have been placed on IR.

The Patriots know they need to improve to win on Sunday

Danny Shelton told Mike Reiss he needs to step his game up. ” “That’s my main priority. It’s annoying to see it on film.” defensive tackle Danny Shelton said. Malcolm Brown added. “I take it as a personal challenge every week we play the game, that we play the run.” With Bentley on the IR linebacker, Kyle Van Knoy is hoping to show the improved defense on Sunday. Also saying how the defense will step it up with Bentley’s absence. “Like we always do, I think anytime we’re put in a situation, backs against the wall, we stick together and play Patriot football like we know we’re capable of.” Van Knoy told NESN.

When Bill Belichick met with the media on Wednesday, he talked highly about the Miami Dolphins. “They’re good in all three areas of the game. They lead the league in special teams field position, or in field position. A lot of that’s created by special teams, obviously, and their turnover differential. So, done a really good job there, very good in the kicking game, explosive return game. Good rushing team, they cover well.” Week 4 in an NFL season usually isn’t a big game. Finally, for the Patriots this season though and the way they’ve been playing if they lose on Sunday and fall 1-3 on a short week they might be in trouble

