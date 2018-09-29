DETROIT, MI – SEPTEMBER 23: Josh Gordon #10 of the New England Patriots warms up on field prior to the start of the Detroit Lions and New England Patriots game at Ford Field on September 23, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots travel within the division this week to take on the rival Miami Dolphins. Coming off a week three embarrassment to ex-Patriot Matt Patricia’s Detroit Lions, fans across the NFL landscape are wondering if the Patriot dynasty is really over.

However, we have seen this before. As any football fan knows, the Patriots are not a first-half team and have shown as much in recent years. However, the Dolphins are not going to be an easy team to get a season back on track. Coming off a torn ACL, Ryan Tannehill looks like a different player from when we last saw him. Tannehill has completed 73 percent of his passes for 687 yards and seven touchdowns. Tannehill has also garnered a 121.8 quarterback rating, which is good enough for fifth place in the NFL. While the Patriots are familiar with the Dolphins from years past, this year’s team already has a look of a much-improved unit.

While it does not project to be an easy week for the struggling Patriots, fans should rest assured. This team will work it out, and we here at the LWOS Patriots office have all the hot takes you need until then. So, without further ado, here come the bold predictions for the Patriots and Dolphins week four matchups.

The Patriots’ Defense Will Perform Up to Their Offseason Expectations

It may seem obvious, but the Patriots’ defense has somehow looked worse off this year than the unit of 2017. However, this defense is not without its brighter spots. With both Patrick Chung and Trey Flowers (both out with concussions) returning to practice in a limited fashion, the defense has the potential to add two difference makers back into the lineup. With talented players such as Stephon Gilmore and Devin McCourty remaining on the defense, it is possible that fans may see the defense they expected this previous offseason.

The Dolphins are not going to be the easiest team to restart the defense with, however. Coupled with Tannehill’s tremendous season thus far, the Dolphins are 3-0 and have looked impressive on both sides of the ball. However, with receiver DeVante Parker questionable for Sunday’s game, and a motivated defense looking to make a statement, expect the Patriots’ defense to cool off the red-hot Dolphins.

Sony Michel Will Flash His Collegiate Potential on the Big Stage

Any Patriot fan can attest that the beginning of the Sony Michel era has not gone as planned. After missing training camp and the preseason, Michel has been thrown right into the middle of the Patriots’ backfield. With Rex Burkhead heading to the IR, combined with below-average blocking in the trenches, Michel has had no time to properly adjust to the NFL level. This, of course, shows on the field. After rushing 24 times in his first two games, Michel has only gained 84 rushing yards. That equates to less than four yards a carry, a stat that endlessly frustrates fans. While fans look for the big-play burst showcased at Georgia, that has not yet surfaced. However, take solace that this is due primarily to ineffective blocking paired with a stagnant offense. Once the Patriots get moving, as we all know they will, expect big things to ensue.

However, the Dolphins injury report holds the key for what may be a breakout game. Both Reshad Jones and Cameron Wake listed on the injury report despite full practice participation. If either player cannot go on Sunday, one would think the chances of Michel breaking out are increasing by the moment.

The Flash Will Arrive

After trading a fifth-round pick for troubled Cleveland Browns’ receiver Josh Gordon on September 17th, fans have anxiously awaited the star receiver’s debut. Gordon is expected to make his New England debut on Sunday, after being inactive against the Lions. This, of course, should have fans anxiously awaiting kickoff. Gordon, when he is on the field, possesses all the traits to be the most dominant receiver in football. Suddenly, the lackluster receiving core we all know suddenly looks much more potent entering Sunday.

