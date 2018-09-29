DETROIT, MI – SEPTEMBER 23: Sony Michel #26 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to the start of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 23, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Okay, so the New England Patriots run game against the Detroit Lions wasn’t as stellar as we hoped. In fact, it was downright depressing. The Lions, who up until week three had allowed the most rushing yards per game held the Patriots to just 89 rushing yards. Rookie running back Sony Michel saw 14 attempts for a total of 50 rushing yards. On his lone receiving attempt, he was pushed back for a gain of negative one yards. Now, heading home for week four, a hobbled Patriots rushing corps looks to make a statement against AFC East division rival: The 3-0 Miami Dolphins.

Patriots Running Back Corps Once Looked Fearsome

Remember training camp, when the Patriots rushing offense looked loaded? Michel and Burkhead were two stars in an ensemble cast featuring Jeremy Hill, James White, Brandon Bolden, Mike Gillislee and Ralph Webb. Of course, we couldn’t keep them all and – of course – we’ve lost some to injury.

Gillislee was released and now plays for the New Orleans Saints. Bolden, also released, now plays for the Dolphins alongside former Patriot Danny Amendola (no we’re not salty – we’re fine, we’re totally fine). Webb was signed to the practice squad, and James Develin promptly murdered Hill’s knee in a friendly fire incident during the season opener against the Houston Texans. Then, last week in Detroit, Burkhead sustained a neck injury that landed him on IR.

So how does New England’s rushing corps look now? Michel, White, and newcomer Kenjon Barner. Barner has now played for four teams in five years, and while he’s seen a fair amount of action as a backup running back, he’s also been used as a kick returner. Develin is also technically on the running back depth chart – and he’s seen more action this year than he has in prior years – but is used mostly for blocking to afford Brady time to throw to the team’s current wasteland of wide receivers.

What Went Wrong in Detroit

So Michel’s first NFL outing wasn’t the breakout performance many hoped it would be. In fact, many fans were so bummed out by his performance that they wondered if he was even worth the pick the Patriots used to draft him. Relax – it was.

Michel’s run game against Detroit wasn’t all bad. The problems with New England’s run game fell mostly on the shoulders of the team’s offensive line, who couldn’t open a lane for Michel to run at all. Still, the man’s legs kept pushing and he tried his best to get whatever yardage he was able to. Some of the blame also falls on offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. For whatever reason, even when it clearly wasn’t working, he kept calling outside run plays.

Sony Michel Against the Dolphins Run Defense

On paper, the matchup here doesn’t look great. The Dolphins run defense is currently ranked eighth in the league. Three weeks in, they’ve allowed just 89 yards per game. Through three weeks, they’ve squared off against Tennessee Titans, the New York Jets, and the Oakland Raiders. Those three teams are important because their rushing corps is drastically more impressive than New England’s.

The Titans rushing corps features Derrick Henry and former-Patriot rushing stud Dion Lewis. The Jets corps features Isaiah Crowell and Bilal Powell. The Raiders are the proud owners of Marshawn Lynch – and “Beast Mode” is alive and well. The Dolphins run defense has held this group of backs to two touchdowns and 89 yards per game. What are the odds they’ll do the same against Michel, White, and Barner?

I’ll be honest: The odds are good, but that’s no reason for defeatist attitudes.

Burkhead’s status means Michel will likely see increased touches this weekend. A bum game in Detroit and the fact that he didn’t play through the preseason means we’ve yet to really see what Michel is capable of. He could very well be the team’s next star running back. Or he could be the team’s next big bust. Time will tell, and Sunday’s game against the Dolphins could hint as his future.

Last Word on the New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins

We’re cautiously optimistic. Division games are always important games, and the Dolphins already have a leg up on the Patriots with their win against the Jets. That being said, home-field advantage has always been big for the Patriots. Coming off a two-loss streak, the Patriots will return to Gillette with an injured offensive unit and a red-hot drive to get their season back on track. That fire, and the insane crowd noise at home could very well roast the Dolphins.

Prediction: Patriots 30, Dolphins 24.

