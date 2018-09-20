Trying to figure out the New England Patriots running back carousel is one of the hardest tasks in all of football. The Patriots love to rotate their backs on and off of the field more than perhaps any other team in football. That said, if you look close enough, you can typically figure out who will have a big game. Sony Michel is primed for a big game against the Detroit Lions and is a must-start in fantasy football.

After suffering a knee injury in training camp, Michel made his season debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars. While he only played a portion of the playing time, he made his appearances count. Michel saw just 13 snaps on offense but still managed to earn 11 touches. This doesn’t include a dropped pass over the middle in which Michel and quarterback Tom Brady appeared to be on the wrong page.

Had Michel hauled in that pass, he would have seen the ball on all but one snap. The New England Patriots clearly believe in this kid and will try to get him the ball whenever he’s on the field. As Michel gets healthier and more comfortable with the offense, his snap count will only rise.

Michel is a dual-threat running back, so he’ll still see the field even in blowout situations. Michel finished his debut with 34 rushing yards on ten carries and one reception for seven yards. While these numbers aren’t fantastic by any means, it’s worth noting the matchup. Michel was making his rookie debut against a Jaguars defense which could be the best in the league. In Week Three, he’s facing a Detroit Lions defense which is anything but the best.

Sony Michel’s Favorable Matchup

First-year head coach Matt Patricia and the Detroit Lions are off to a bad start in 2018. The Lions currently sit at 0-2 in large part due to their subpar defense. Through two games, Detroit has allowed the second-most fantasy points to running backs, including a league-worst 363 yards.

This inability to stop running backs is not a new thing for the Detroit Lions. In 2017, the Lions allowed 20.4 fantasy points per game to running backs, good for sixth-worst in the league. With poor defensive tackles and linebacker who aren’t good in space, it’s hard to see the 2018 Lions improving on that mark.

Last Word on Sony Michel

Last week, the New England Patriots got the ball to Michel every time he was on the field, despite going up against a ferocious Jaguars defense. This week, he’s going up against a Lions defense which can’t stop the run to save its’ life.

While Rex Burkhead is the more experienced runner, Sony Michel has considerably more upside. The duo will probably split snaps early on, but the Lions defense is bad enough for both players to put up solid fantasy numbers.

New England showed in Week Two that they will try to get the ball in Michel’s hands whenever he sees the field. While he probably won’t see touches on over 90% of his snaps, he’ll still be heavily integrated into the offense. Michel could easily finish Week Three with over 100 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown. Don’t let that type of production stay on your bench.

