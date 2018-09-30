The Patriots Took Care of Business

Via New England PatriotsThe Patriots destroyed the formerly undefeated Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins didn’t really show up at all. Between the missed snaps and the penalties that gave the Patriots chances to score, Miami’s ambition just wasn’t there. As for the Patriots, the defense was a lot better and had more life today than in the last two weeks. The third down defense was much better too. On the offensive side, Brady had a shaky start because of his receivers, but Dorsett and Patterson adjusted would both score touchdowns. Also, Sony Michel had a much better game.

Josh Gordon Made His Debut

Today was also the debut for Josh Gordon, who looked good. He said after the game, “It’s a real home environment. I feel as comfortable as ever.”

Gordon had two receptions for 32 yards. With Edelman due back this week it’ll be exciting to see him and Gordon work together.

There was no way the Patriots were going to lose their third straight game, especially at home. The Patriots scored first, which is what they needed to do set the tone early on both sides of the ball. James White also had himself a game and Michel is getting there. There was an improvement from the last two weeks.

Danny Amendola didn’t have the game he wanted to in his return to Foxborough. His old teammates greeted him before the game, though, and probably wishes he was back with the Patriots.

The Patriots will have a quick turn around before they play on Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts. They haven’t played the Colts in a few years, so it should be a good game. By Friday they’ll be 3-2 and have ten days off before a huge game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

