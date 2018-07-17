It’s almost that time again. Training Camp is a time for players to prove themselves to have that shot at a roster spot. As it looms around the corner, let’s take a look at five players to keep an eye out for in this week’s entry of Top 5 Tuesday.

5. Jason McCourty

Finally, the McCourty brothers are reunited at last. Patriot Nation was ecstatic to see the trade made for the veteran corner. But questions do linger in all of our minds… Why did McCourty barely get any reps in minicamp? Can the twin really replace Malcolm Butler?

4. Braxton Berrios

I’m sure everyone’s summer was going great until they heard this dreaded news: Patriots’ Julian Edelman was suspended four games for use of PED’s. So, now it’s time for New England to invoke one of their oldest mottos: next man up. Now, there are a variety of options, but I would love to see the kid from Miami work his way into that slot role.

3. Derek Rivers

The Patriots’ pass rush was absolutely atrocious in the Super Bowl. Rivers was our first pick last year, but unfortunately went down with ACL tear for the year. Now, it’s time to see if he is the real deal and help our defense make a leap from its poor performance in the Superbowl.

2. JC Jackson

Jackson was the talk of minicamp and even sparked yours truly to look into him further. He is a strong candidate to be one of the undrafted players that finds a way to make the team.

1. Sony Michel

Michel looks like he can do it all. He is an electrifying back with incredible agility, and it will be very fun to watch him in the preseason. Is he enough to fill the void left by Lewis? Remember to look for his name come training camp and preseason.

Don’t agree with our list? Have another player you would like to see in training camp? Let us know in the comment section below.

