The Patriots fell short of their sixth Super Bowl this past season. However, the season did hold some fun and exciting moments.

Welcome to our first installment of Top 5 Tuesday. Today, I will be ranking the best plays from the Patriots 2017-18 season.

5. Brady to Amendola, vs. Jaguars AFC Championship

[embedded content]

Magic. That’s honestly the only way to describe what Brady did in the playoffs. Down 20-10 in the fourth quarter, Brady rallied his team with two touchdown drives. The second touchdown was perhaps one of the greatest catches this year. Earlier in that drive, Brady had an amazing throw to Amendola, placing the ball in the perfect and only place he would be able to get it. The connection happened again with Amendola making a beautiful catch in the back of the end zone. To this day, I have no idea how he was able to get his feet in.

4. Harmon Game Winning INT, vs, Steelers Week 15

[embedded content]

The Patriots/Steelers rivalry hasn’t been much of a rivalry at all. For the most part, New England has always come out on top. However, this season the Patriots found themselves down late in the fourth quarter. Thanks to Brady and Gronk, they were back on top again. All New England had to do was hold them out of the endzone. After a JuJu Smith-Shuster 69-yard catch-and-run, even that seemed unlikely. Time was running out. Instead of taking the field goal, the Steelers tried to run a fake spike and score a touchdown. It backfired as the ball ended up being tipped and intercepted at the hands of Duron Harmon.

3. Brady to Gronkowski, vs. Bills Week 16

[embedded content]

This was honestly just a pure demonstration of skill and the chemistry between Brady and Gronk. The game was a blowout in itself, and this play is icing on the cake.

2. Gilmore’s Tipped Pass, vs. Jaguars AFC Championship

[embedded content]

It wasn’t even the Amendola catch that won us this game and sent our Patriots to the Super Bowl. It was this play right here. It’s a fourth down situation and a stop seals the game. Bortles, under pressure, steps up in the pocket and throws it downfield. Gilmore, in perfect coverage, leaps up and smacks the ball out of the sky. Sixty-five million dollars well spent.

1. Brady to Cooks, vs. Texans Week 3

[embedded content]

Could Deshaun Watson dethrone Brady and the Dark Empire? Not if the GOAT himself could do something about it. Perfect throw. Perfect catch. Touchdown.

Disagree with our list? Let us know in the comments with what plays you thought should be considered.

