Long before Tom Brady ever stepped on a football field, the New England Patriots had one of the toughest quarterbacks in the game in Steve Grogan. While Grogan was never an elite quarterback, he was the first true franchise quarterback since the 1970 NFL merger. Grogan’s physical play, scrambling ability, and natural playmaking skills led the Patriots to four playoff berths during his time as a starter.

Grogan began his football career as a collegiate backup for the Kansas State University football team. After riding the bench for his first two years, Grogan earned the starting job his Junior and Senior season. During those two seasons, Grogan posted a fairly pedestrian 2,214 yards for 12 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. He also showed natural ability as a runner, picking up 585 yards and six touchdowns on the ground over his collegiate career. While he wasn’t a top quarterback prospect, Grogan still entered the 1975 NFL Draft.

A Career Patriot

The New England Patriots selected Grogan in the fifth round, hoping that he could someday develop into a serviceable backup. However, Grogan immediately forced his way onto the field during his rookie season. Despite starting the season behind former first overall pick Jim Plunkett, Grogan eventually took the QB1 job, starting in seven games while appearing in 13 total. During his rookie season, Grogan threw for 1,976 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions. Additionally, Grogan added 110 yards and three touchdowns on the ground during his rookie campaign.

Grogan continued his success in 1976. While his passing numbers were pedestrian, Grogan recorded 12 rushing touchdowns in his second season, which was a quarterback record for a time. That record would hold until 2011 when Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton ran for 14 touchdowns.

The 1978 Patriots still own the record for most rushing yards in a season, and Grogan was a large part of that success. While that offense primarily ran through Sam Cunningham, Grogan added some impressive numbers of his own. On the season, Grogan recorded 539 yards on the ground, becoming one of four members of the 1978 Patriots with 500 or more rushing yards.

While Grogan was best known for his legs, he still possessed plenty of arm talent. His best statistical season came in 1979 when he threw for 3,286 yards and a league-leading 28 touchdown receptions. His 16.0 yards per completion also led the league.

Perhaps what defined Grogan the most was his unparalleled toughness. Grogan was arguably the toughest quarterback in the game and played through an endless string of injuries throughout his career. During his 16-year career, Grogan endured five knee surgeries, a cracked fibula, two ruptured disks in his neck, a broken left hand, two separated shoulders, three concussions, and plenty more. Despite all this, nothing could keep Grogan from returning to the field. He had a certain blind fearlessness about him which made him an immediate favorite throughout the New England area.

Life After Football

Grogan spent his entire 16-year NFL career with the New England Patriots and retired following the 1990 season. At his time of retirement, Grogan owned the franchise record for passing yards (26,886) and passing touchdowns (182). Additionally, Grogan had the fourth-most rushing touchdowns in franchise history (35) when he officially hung up his cleats for good.

By all considerable measures, Grogan was one of the great Patriots of his time. He was named the team’s quarterback on the honorary All-1970’s and All-1980’s franchise teams. The Patriots honored Grogan’s legacy in 1995, electing him into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Grogan currently owns Grogan Marciano Sporting Goods in Mansfield, Massachusetts. The company sells sporting equipment and uniforms to local youth leagues, high schools, and other athletic venues throughout Massachusetts and parts of Rhode Island.

