Julian Edelman will not take any further action and appeal his four-game suspension. He will be out for the first four games of the season. This is a blow to the Patriots offense to begin the year with the loss of Amendola. Tom Brady will have to rely on other players to step up and make plays. Chris Hogan, Malcolm Mitchell, and Rob Gronkowski will have to be key parts to the offense to begin the year. Julian Edelman was popped for a PED substance following the injury to his torn ACL. Alex Guerrero came to the defense of Edelman and said it had nothing to do with his treatment at TB12.

The schedule for the Patriots in September is against the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, and Miami Dolphins. Julian Edelman won’t take the same road Tom Brady took during his deflate-gate suspension. Julian Edelman has been working out with Tom Brady privately this offseason in the practice field house. Edelman did attend the OTA’s this offseason in an attempt to start off on the right foot after missing all of last season.

Bill Belichick can’t be happy Edelman will be missing the first four games, but like always, will do what’s best for the football team. With training camp beginning Thursday, we’ll catch the first glimpse of everyone on the practice field behind Gillette Stadium. Everyone is expected to be there and Brady will supposedly be there early as well. Rob Gronkowski will also be there early.

Julian Edelman is a loss, but I would have him serve the suspension at the beginning of the season rather than in December. It’s still a mystery what Edelman tested positive for because the NFL won’t release that information. Whatever it was that got him suspended, he’ll be ready to go in week five.

