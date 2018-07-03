The National Football League has officially made its decision on the status of New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman. The NFL has reviewed his case, and decided to uphold his suspension. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first broke the news.

Patriots’ WR Julian Edelman’s appeal was denied today, per source. His four-game suspension stands. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 3, 2018

Edelman initially faced a four-game suspension for testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs. However, there was more to the case than initially suspected. For one, Edelman didn’t test positive for any banned substance. Instead, his test featured a substance that “wasn’t immediately recognizable”.

Additionally, there was an alleged mixup with the test itself. Reportedly, the league made a mistake in handling and delivering Edelman’s test results. Because of this, Edelman felt that he had a legitimate chance for winning an appeal. Armed with lawyer Alex Spiro, Edelman took his case to the NFL on Monday, June 25th.

The announcement was officially released on July 3rd, 2018. Edelman will miss the first four games of the season against the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, and Miami Dolphins.

Edelman missed the entire 2017 season with a torn ACL. Despite the injury, Edelman should be the teams top receiver throughout 2018. Edelman initially joined the Patriots in 2009, but only established himself as a true receiving threat in 2013. With Wes Welker departed, Edelman recorded 105 receptions for 1,056 yards and six touchdowns in his first year as a starter.

Edelman finished 2016 as the Patriots top receiver, recording 98 receptions, 1,106 yards, and three touchdowns. The 98 receptions were the second-best of his career, and the 1,106 yards was a career high.

Additionally, Edelman followed up that regular season with one of the best postseasons of his career. In three postseason games, Edelman recorded 21 receptions for 342 yards and a touchdown. Most notably, Edelman hauled in one of the most iconic catches in Super Bowl history. After a pass from quarterback Tom Brady was deflected, Edelman snatched the ball off a pile of Falcons, corralling it just before the ball hit the ground. Without that play, the Patriots may not erase that 28-3 deficit.

