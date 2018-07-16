The departure of Brandin Cooks and Dion Lewis have left sizable holes on the New England Patriots roster. Cooks served as the speedster receiver on the 2017 Patriots, while Lewis was the primary kick returner. The 2018 Patriots may have the answer to both openings in wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson.

Patterson is one of the best kick returners in the league, and recent rule changes could make him one of the most dangerous weapons in the league. Additionally, his work as a receiver could be what makes him special in 2018. However, if he’s to be a true difference maker, Patterson will need to utilize his raw skills to become a more complete receiver.

Patterson As a Receiver

Patterson has been something of a disappointment as a receiver ever since he entered the league in the 2014 NFL Draft. Despite his incredible speed, the former first-round pick has poor footwork which doesn’t allow him to gain separation downfield.

However, that’s not to say Patterson can’t play a role in the offense. When schemed open, Patterson is one of the most deadly weapons in the league. He’s a nightmare to take down in the open field, and nobody is better at scheming guys open than Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels. Additionally, Patterson is surprisingly effective as a short to intermediate receiver.

Patterson typically finishes a season with anywhere from 30-50 receptions for 200-450 yards. Essentially, he’s been a solid third receiver throughout his career. However, he was drafted in the first round for a reason, and it sounds like Belichick believes he can bring that first-round talent to light.

According to Patterson himself, Belichick said that the Patriots were going to “make [Patterson] the player that [he] should be.” That quote shows that Belichick sees more than just a third-string receiver. If Belichick can hone Patterson’s mechanics and techniques, then Patterson has the ability to seamlessly fill the Brandin Cooks role in the offense.

Patterson As a Returner

While it’s anyone’s guess what Patterson brings as a receiver, everyone knows what he brings as a kick returner. Patterson has been arguably the best kick returner in football throughout his career. Patterson is a two-time All-Pro kick returner, boasting five touchdown returns in his five years in the league.

Clearly, Patterson has always been one of the leagues elite returners. However, what makes him special this year is that kick returners have never been more valuable. The NFL changed kickoffs in an effort to make the play safer but may have inadvertently made returning kicks all the easier.

The kicking team can no longer get a running start prior to the kick, and most of the return team is confined to a “setup zone”. Essentially, this means there’s going to be a lot of empty space in the middle of the field, and the kickoff team won’t be able to get downfield as fast.

While nobody will know the actual effects of these rules until the games start, all signs point to Patterson being a huge beneficiary. He’s incredibly dangerous in open space, and this rule effectively creates a lot of open space. In theory, Patterson could be one of the most dangerous weapons in the entire league.

Last Word on Cordarrelle Patterson

At the very least, Patterson should be a serviceable number three and a great kick returner. He’s been one of the best returners in the league his whole career and is incredibly dangerous in open space. Josh McDaniels, one of the most creative offensive coordinators in the league, should have no trouble scheming Patterson open.

However, he could be so much more if everything breaks right. Patterson has all the raw tools to be one of the most explosive receivers in the league, but he’s never been able to put it together. It’s anything but a given that he’ll finally harness his amazing potential, but Belichick clearly believes in him.

Belichick is the best coach in the league, and nobody is better at getting the most out of his players. If Belichick can work his magic on Patterson, then the Patriots offense will become that much more dangerous. With Julian Edelman missing the first four games of the season, somebody will need to step up. Perhaps that somebody will be Patterson.

