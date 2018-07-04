Fireworks Out Of Foxborough

Tom Brady’s number one target, Julian Edelman, had his suspension upheld late last night. He will be out for the first four games of the season. All offseason, Tom Brady has been working one-on-one with Edelman in Chestnut Hill and in the practice field house at Gillette Stadium.

Edelman’s Suspension Is A Blow To The Offense

The night before the Fourth of July and Fireworks were coming out of Foxborough, it seemed like fireworks have been going off all off season with this team. The latest news on Edelman is another firework, but not the friendly kind. Tom Brady will have to rely on other targets like Rob Gronkowski and Chris Hogan. The loss of Danny Amendola to free agency is a considerable blow to the offense.

This is really not a good sign for Edelman, as he missed all of last season and was looking forward to getting back on the field in September. It looks like that will have to wait until October, when the Patriots play the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football.

For the first four games, the Patriots open with the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, and Miami Dolphins. They will likely finish these games with better than a 2-2 record. As long as Hogan and Gronkowski stay healthy, they should be fine.

What Did Edelman Test Positive For?

It’s worth noting that league won’t release what Edelman tested positive for. Richard Sherman got his suspension reduced for a PED that was accidental so why didn’t Edelman? It doesn’t make sense why the league wouldn’t release what Edelman tested positive for. We already have the Patriots conspiracies floating around that Bill Belichick had something to do with it, which is downright ridicoulous.

We are about three weeks away from Patriots training camp. At that moment, we will see Brady and how he builds chemistry with his new young teammates. Unfortunately, he’ll have to find a new favorite target to replace Edelman for the month of September.

