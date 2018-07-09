Former Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots, and New Orleans Saints cornerback Brandon Browner is in a world of trouble. The longtime NFL veteran was arrested Sunday following a police chase in Azusa, California. According to reports, Browner was wanted for kidnapping, false imprisonment, burglary, grand theft auto, and violation of a restraining order. NBC Los Angeles first had the story.

This isn’t Browner’s first run in with the law. Earlier in 2018, Browner was arrested for child endangerment and domestic battery. Additionally, Browner was arrested for possession of cocaine back in 2017. With his prior law troubles and list of serious charges, Browner will likely be imprisoned for a very, very long time.

Browner initially entered the league as an undrafted free agent of the Denver Broncos in 2005. However, Browner had to wait until 2011 to make his professional debut. The undrafted rookie fractured his left forearm in the 2005 pre-season, and he was cut by the Broncos prior to the 2006 training camp.

After spending a few seasons in Canadian Football, Browner became a starter for the Seattle Seahawks in 2011. Browner started all 16 games, earning his first and only Pro Bowl selection. The 6’-4”, 211 pound cornerback spent the next two seasons with the Seahawks, winning Super Bowl 48 as part of the now-famous Legion of Boom.

Browner then joined the New England Patriots for the 2014 season. After serving a six-game suspension, Browner returned to play in nine regular-season games and all three postseason games. Browner famously jammed wide receiver Jermaine Kearse in Super Bowl 49, allowing Malcolm Butler to make the game-saving interception at the goal line.

Browner’s final season in the NFL came with the New Orleans Saints in 2015. After winning Super Bowls in back-to-back seasons, Browner struggled in the Big Easy. The big cornerback was a penalty machine and ended the 2015 season with more penalties than any other player in the league.

Main photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on