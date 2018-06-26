Zach Martin got paid. He signed a six-year, $84 million extension, which includes $40 million guaranteed. This eclipses another guard signing earlier in the spring, when Andrew Norwell signed with the Jaguars for 5 years on a $66.5 million contract. These now set a precedent on the market for this position in free agency this year. Shaq Mason is on the final year of his contract, and there is a good chance the Patriots won’t pay him. Another important fact of note is that Joe Thuney is coming off of foot surgery heading into the season. Let’s look into potential players the Patriots could target via trade if they decide to trade either of these players. These may be unlikely, but it’s fun to think about!

*Note – These do not take cap values into account.

Carlos Dunlap

The Bengals need offensive line help badly, considering more of their offensive game is slowly centering around Joe Mixon. The Patriots clearly need a more consistent pass rush, which was evident in the Super Bowl. Both Mason and Dunlap are in the final years of their contract. It’s a win-win.

Earl Thomas

There have been numerous rumors about the Seahawks looking to trade Earl Thomas. While it’s wishful thinking, the Patriots could package either guard with a high pick to get him. The Seahawks do need the help at offensive line, and Patriots fans would be happy seeing Jordan Richards off the roster.

Chandler Jones

Cue music Reunited and it feels so gooood…

Having Chandler Jones back in New England would be amazing. He is a proven all-pro player that came out of our system. If the Patriots could work around how much he costs, Jones will be a valuable help to the young New England pass rush. Additionally, Arizona would love more protection for their promising rookie and injury-prone veteran.

Thus…

All of these players would be an absolutely amazing help to this already revamped defense. It will ultimately come down to the cost of the players. However, if the Patriots absolutely love one of them, they won’t stop short to get him.

