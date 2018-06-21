HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 31: A general view of the New England Patriots sideline inside NRG Stadium on January 31, 2017, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Every week of the off-season, the New England Patriots office at Last Word on Pro Football is highlighting a different legendary Patriot of yesteryear. Last week’s article lauded Patriots Hall of Famer Stanley Morgan.

The New England Patriots offensive linemen have often been the unsung heroes of Tom Brady‘s illustrious career. But some of the most talented offensive linemen operated before Brady’s career even began. The very first New England Patriots of the Past article featured the greatest guard of all time: John Hannah. In early April, the office sang the praises of unbreakable center, Jon Morris. This week, the spotlight shines on the career of another stone wall on the offensive line, Bruce Armstrong.

Before the Patriots

Armstrong began his professional career as the 23rd overall pick of the 1987 draft out of the University of Louisville. He actually began his time at Louisville as a tight end, snagging 33 passes in two seasons. He was moved to offensive tackle at the onset of Howard Schnellenberger‘s time as the head coach of the Cardinals. The move turned out to be a fortuitous one for Armstrong, and he collected the distinction of “Most Outstanding Lineman” during his senior season. During his years at Louisville, he allegedly put on muscle weight by hauling kegs for a beer distributor.

As a Patriot

When the Patriots drafted him in 1987, Armstrong was undersized for a tackle, but his incredible talent more than made up for his perceived lack of size. The Patriots director of player development at the time, Dick Steinberg, touted his versatility: “[He] can play any position. He’s a guy we’d kind of set our sights on.”

He would go on to play 14 seasons in New England. His durability was unparalleled. In 14 seasons, he failed to appear in all 16 regular-season games only twice: once during his rookie season, and again in 1992. A midseason game against the Buffalo Bills in 1992 resulted in a shredded knee, tearing his MCL, ACL, and PCL, forcing him to miss the remaining eight games of that season.

He quickly established himself as a starter for the Patriots, and they never once doubted that decision. Armstrong appeared in a franchise-record 212 games, and he was part of the starting lineup in all 212. His 212 starts stood as a franchise record until 2015, when Brady took over as the all-time starting leader. Armstrong’s unfailing contributions to the team earned him six selections to the Pro Bowl between 1990 and 1997, including four consecutive selections beginning in 1994.

To illustrate both Armstrong’s durability, talent, and dedication to the team, in 1999, he re-tore the ligaments in his knee halfway through the season. He played the remaining eight games of the 1999 season and was still named an alternate for the Pro Bowl that year.

Relationship with Bruce Smith

One of the highlights of his career was his relationship with Buffalo Bills defensive end Bruce Smith. Smith, one of the greatest pass rushers in football history, became fast friends with his on-field foe after the 1992 knee injury sidelined Armstrong. While the two had demonstrated mutual respect for each other’s play on the field, Smith’s phone call to Armstrong the day after the injury confirmed a mutual respect off the field as well.

Smith spoke well of Armstrong in an article by the Hartford Courant: “Army, he’s one heck of an individual. You don’t find many people like him. He’s very sincere. He’ll do anything for you. He’ll give you the shirt off his back.”

After the Patriots

The 1999 injury was expected to doom Armstrong’s career, but he returned for the 2000 season to protect Drew Bledsoe one last time. He retired following the 2000 season and was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame the very next year. To honor his contributions, the organization retired number 78 from the field.

Armstrong was snubbed in the LWOS Patriots All-Franchise Team in favor of recent Hall of Fame inductee Matt Light. But Bruce Armstrong still ranks as one of the Patriots greatest offensive linemen and one of the greatest offensive tackles of all time, across the league.

