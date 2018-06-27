Quiet Around Foxborough

There is a different vibe to this Patriots offseason. Tom Brady hasn’t participated in the offseason workout program with the team and is getting ready for the season is own way. Last week, Tom Brady and Julian Edelman were practicing in Chestnut Hill with trainer Alex Guerrero. All offseason long, Brady has taken heat for missing OTAs with his team. With Julian Edelman facing a four-game suspension at the start of the season, Brady wants to go to his number one target to get ready for the season.

Training Camp Begins Soon

Training camp begins in a month, and it’s been quiet for the last couple of weeks around the Patriots. Bill Belichick has enjoyed his trip overseas and will probably head over to Nantucket. The Patriots have been faced with a lot of distractions lately surrounding the team. So this might be a much needed month off from all the football and drama surrounding the team. The only news around the Patriots right now is Edelman appealing his suspension. He had a hearing the other day at the league office and a decision hasn’t been made yet about it.

Tom Brady will probably head to Costa Rica for a family vacation. Then, he will go to Montana to practice with Edelman and other receivers. It’s pretty much a new receiving group, so it will be interesting to see how Brady connects with his newer wide receivers. Chris Hogan is going to have to step up and maybe take the lead if Edelman loses his appeal. Tight end Rob Gronkowski will still be a dominant force of the offense too. They will be missing Danny Amendola though.

The quiet around New England might be nice right now, but once we head into training camp, things will start heating up. We’ll see how Danny Etling connects with Tom Brady and if Brady does anything different from previous training camps.

