Tom Brady Is Doing a Passing Camp in July

(Foxborough, MA, 01/13/16) Wide receiver #11, tight end #87 Rob Gronkowski, and quarterback #12 Tom Brady warm up for Patriots practice at Gillette. Wednesday, January 13, 2016. Staff photo by John Wilcox.Tom Brady will be holding a passing camp in July in Montana with Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, and other receivers. That does not sound like someone who is going to retire this season. Brady and Gronkowski are not participating in the offseason workout program, which is voluntary. If you remember in Tom Vs. Time, Brady was in Montana with Edelman and Danny Amendola last season working on drills.

It seems Gronkowski wants a new deal and also wants the Patriots to show him the money. Secondly, I’m not sure Brady wants a contract extension. I think he wants to play this one out and retire. His reason for not be a part of the offseason workout program is because he wants to spend more time with his family. He said all of this in the last episode of ‘Tom Vs Time’. All these reports from ESPN and NFL Network are true to some extent. Yes, he may be holding a passing clinic, but I really doubt he wants a contract extension.

Gisele Wants Him to Retire

His wife and family want him to retire. Gisele has been wanting him to hang it up for a long time. It’s really been known to be true in ‘Tom Vs Time’. Tom wants to feel appreciated and have fun. He doesn’t feel appreciated because Belichick wanted to get rid of him and move on to Jimmy Garoppolo. Now that Garoppolo is no longer a threat, Brady is playing out his contract and feed the media that he wants more money. That is what I think.

Him holding a passing camp pretty much says also he wants things done his way. He really doesn’t want Belichick telling him what to do and cramping his style of getting prepared for games. So Brady will be doing it his way because he has Robert’s support and support from Josh McDaniels, the next head coach for the Patriots starting next season.

