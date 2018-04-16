Brandin Cooks’s trade to the Los Angeles Rams is one of the most surprising moves of the off-season so far. The wide receiver was one of the leading players in the league last season for the New England Patriots. His transfer to LA, though, does give Bill Belichick more draft picks to play with ahead of the new campaign.

Belichick and the Patriots will also be monitoring the league closely to see if any of the leading wide receivers in the NFL become available. Tom Brady needs another weapon to throw to as he bids to win his sixth Super Bowl ring. Here are three wideouts which could be in a Patriots Jersey for the opening game of the new season:

Odell Beckham Jr.

Since joining the league in 2014, Odell Beckham Jr. has established himself as one of the leading wide receivers in the NFL. Not only is he at the end of the most receiving yards and touchdown charts, he is capable of the amazing catches as he has shown on more than one occasion.

Beckham’s future in New York very much looks in doubt as contract talks have broken down, which means his future may now be elsewhere. The Giants have stated they will be looking for two first round draft picks for Beckham. It appears it is a case of who will be prepared to give up the most for the 25-year-old. Beckham’s best years could still be ahead of him.

Given their talents, Brady and Beckham Jr. will certainly bring the best out of each other. Therefore, the Patriots are surely considering making an offer for the Giants player. Releasing Cooks may just have been the first piece in the jigsaw in putting a plan together for the new season, which includes Beckham. The Patriots are already the favorites in the betting for Super Bowl LIII. If they can pick up a player of Beckham’s ability, they will be a great bet to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Especially if you open up a new account for a free bet as reviewed and detailed by Oddschecker before the new season begins.

Dez Bryant

Dez Bryant has been with the Cowboys since they drafted him in 2010. In 2014, Dez had the best year of his career, scoring 16 touchdowns and recording 1320 receiving yards.

Bryant is still considered to be one of the elite WRs in the league. However, his figures have not been as good as the likes of Antonio Brown, Julio Jones and Beckham Jr. over the last couple of years. A move away from the Cowboys might just be the best thing for the former Oklahoma State Cowboy.

Bryant has yet to sign a new contract with the Cowboys, so it remains to be seen if the two parties can agree on new terms, or if the 29-year-old will become available over the next few months. Belichick is sure to be a fan of the three-time Pro Bowl player.

Demaryius Thomas

Demaryius Thomas has been one of the most consistent wide receivers in the NFL since 2012, and is one of the reasons as to why the Denver Broncos have managed to reach two Super Bowls in the last five years.

Since Peyton Manning retired, the Broncos have yet to find a quarterback they are comfortable with. This could lead to Thomas considering his options. Consequently, he may push for a move away from Denver before the start of the 2018 season.

This wouldn’t be the first time Belichick has opted for an experienced receiver to help bolster his roster. Given his track record, Thomas will surely jump at the prospect to work under the future Hall of Fame coach.

In the meantime, the focus for Belichick and the management team at the Patriots will be on the 2018 NFL Draft, which begins on April 26 from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Cover image courtesy of NFL.com.

Share this:

Related

View the original article on