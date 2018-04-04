The New England Patriots have reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with former Arizona Cardinals tight end Troy Niklas. Niklas visited the organization earlier this week.

The #Patriots have agreed to terms with former #AZCardinals TE Troy Niklas on a 1-year deal, source said. The 2014 2nd round draft pick recently visited New England. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 4, 2018

As the off-season has progressed, the relationship between the New England Patriots and Rob Gronkowski has been uncomfortably quiet. With the 2018 NFL Draft rapidly approaching, pundits have begun to speculate that the organization would target a tight end in early rounds to provide some support or competition for the star tight end.

However, the signing of Troy Niklas would serve to quiet some of that speculation. Niklas joins Gronkowski, Dwayne Allen, and Jacob Hollister on the tight end depth chart. The move is questionable, given that Niklas has started only 17 games in his four-year career with the Cardinals. He was selected in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft by Arizona, but his rookie season was hampered by recent hernia surgery. Niklas has recorded 19 career receptions for 203 yards and three touchdowns.

The Patriots tight end group struggled in 2017 when Gronkowski missed time due to injury and suspension. Allen had been brought in from the Indianapolis Colts to replace Martellus Bennett after the 2016 season, but Allen struggled in the passing game. Through his first four games with the Patriots, Allen received just six targets without a single reception. His first catch did not come until a week ten matchup with the Denver Broncos. Allen saw some success as a blocking tight end. Hollister started a single game in his rookie season but appeared as a rotational tight end in all 15. He finished the 2017 season with four receptions for 42 yards.

At this point, Niklas seems to be a depth or competition signing at best. The organization could not have been pleased with Allen’s 2017 production. Bringing in a young tight end with something to prove may provide the spark to ignite Allen’s talents. Niklas has the potential to serve the team as a valuable blocker. At the very least, Niklas is another body on the roster in case Gronkowski’s re-signing goes south.

