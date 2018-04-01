As the initial wave of free agency comes to an end, draft junkies everywhere begin to type up their very own mock drafts. NFL front offices begin the very same process; establishing draft boards and prioritizing positional needs to give their team that last push.

For New England Patriots fans, this process has been bittersweet. Following an off-season in which the team added Brandin Cooks, Stephon Gilmore, Dwayne Allen, and Lawrence Guy to a Super Bowl winning team, fans have endured the losses of some long-stay Patriots (i.e. Nate Solder, Malcolm Butler, and Danny Amendola). However, with losses comes new faces to fill them.

Notable Free Agent Moves

Through the first few weeks of the NFL new year, the Patriots have already poached two Cleveland Browns players, acquiring defensive tackle Danny Shelton, cornerback Jason McCourty, and a 2018 5th round pick in exchange for a 2019 3rd rounder and a 2018 6th round pick.

The Patriots have also added under-the-radar players such as Adrian Clayborn, Jeremy Hill, Cordarrelle Patterson, and Matt Tobin while retaining many core special teamers (Brandon Bolden, Nate Ebner, Matthew Slater, Marquis Flowers).

However, Tom Brady isn’t getting any younger. With the loss of left tackle Nate Solder to the Giants, the Patriots need to add offensive line talent to keep their QB on the field. Defensively, the Patriots still desperately need youth on all three levels, primarily the front seven.

Primary Needs: OT, LB, CB

Secondary Needs: RB, TE, QB

Draft Picks (Round/Pick/Overall)

1/31/31

2/11/43

2/31/63

3/31/95

4/36/136

5/22/159

7/1/219

The Patriots are one of the best teams at identifying their needs and filling them effectively, and there is no doubt Bill Belichick will do what he must to fill them. Let’s look at potential targets for the Pats in an initial 3-round Patriots mock draft.

Round 1: Pick 31 (31st Overall)

The Pick: Kolton Miller (OT, UCLA)

Other Fits: Sam Hubbard (DE, Ohio St.), Harold Landry (DE/OLB, Boston College)

With the loss of Nate Solder still fresh, the team must look to other options to man Tom Brady’s blindside. While 2017 3rd round pick Antonio Garcia is cleared to play, the Patriots shouldn’t expect anything until he is back on the practice field. The team also resigned the high-upside, yet injury-prone, LaAdrian Waddle. This seems more as a bridge-the-gap signing in order to not rush an inevitable 2018 prospect.

The New England Patriots office of Last Word on Pro Football has already examined why Miller would fit perfectly in New England. Miller appears to be a carbon-copy of Solder, both physically (6’9”, 310 lbs vs 6’8”, 325 lbs) and in play style. Miller is very fluid on the left side and is able to groom behind Waddle before stepping in as the long-term solution for Tom Brady’s blind side. He falls to the Patriots at the perfect slot, and appears a must draft for a team looking to prolong Tom Brady’s career.

Round 2: Pick 11 (43rd Overall)

The Pick: Lorenzo Carter (DE/LB, Georgia)

Other Fits: Malik Jefferson (LB, Texas), Hayden Hurst (TE, South Carolina)

Even with the additions of Adrian Clayborn and Danny Shelton, the Patriots still need a young infusion of talent into a front-7 which ranked 20th in the NFL in 2017. This need could be addressed in the first round, however the loss of Nate Solder all but eliminates that possibility.

With that, the Patriots may turn to the versatile Lorenzo Carter out of Georgia early in round 2, who has been pegged to the Patriots by many analysts. He has ideal size (6’5” 250 lbs) with more than enough athleticism to seamlessly fit in Brian Flores’ defense. Carter may be a step below blue-chip prospects such as Bradley Chubb and Marcus Davenport, but has all the tools to thrive in the Patriots defense.

Round 2: Pick 31 (63rd Overall)

The Pick: Justin Reid (S, Stanford)

Other Fits: MJ Stewart (CB, North Carolina), Luke Falk (QB, Washington St.)

Reid’s meeting with both Bill and Steve Belichick at the combine caught the eyes of Patriots fans everywhere. The junior safety offers the Patriots tremendous value at the end of the second round. Reid has been praised by scouts and coaching staff for his high football IQ and versatility. At Stanford, Reid played 7 different positions: left/right cornerback, both safety positions, nickel, dime, and outside linebacker. With a solid frame (6’1” 207 lbs.) and a productive college career, Reid can give the Patriots a potential replacement for safety Jordan Richards and offer upside as a versatile plug-and-play leader at multiple positions.

Round 3: Pick 31 (95th Overall)

The Pick: Kyle Lauletta (QB, Richmond)

Other Fits: Mark Walton (RB, Miami), Jaylen Samuels (TE, N.C. State)

Kyle Lauletta just feels like a Patriot. In 2017, the Richmond product threw for 3,737 yards and 28 TDs through the air with just 12 INTs. Lauletta has been compared to Jimmy Garoppolo for size (6’3″, 221 lbs vs 6’2″, 226 lbs) and natural leadership ability.

Similarly to Garoppolo, Lauletta comes from a highly productive college career in the FCS and is a natural born leader. Lauletta was elected a team captain twice and has been praised by teammates and coaches alike for his fearless leadership.

Lauletta seems like a perfect fit to sit behind Tom Brady for a few years. In 2017, he showed his high football IQ with a 65% completion percentage and a quick release. However, questions about his arm strength and footwork push him into the second tier of quarterbacks. This gives the Patriots a chance to draft a young, promising QB to groom behind Tom Brady.

Overall, the Patriots may not deem one side of the ball more important than the other early in the draft. The team needs a youthful infusion of high-end talent from the draft, and must do its homework to find talent. By providing defensive depth and protecting Brady’s blindside, the Pats are poised to reach their third straight Super Bowl.

